Celebrate Dirty Dancing's 35th Anniversary in Theaters This August
Get ready to have the time of your life all over again. Dirty Dancing is returning to the movie theaters to mark its 35th anniversary.
To celebrate this milestone, screenings of Dirty Dancing are coming to theaters across the South, slated for August 14 and August 17, A Southern Thing reported. For those intent on doing the math, the film first premiered in 1987. The Oscar-winning movie, which stars Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, introduced the world to Baby and Johnny and the greatest dance recital ever held at Kellerman's family camp.
Over the last three-and-a-half decades, the film has earned new fans as new generations are shown the wonders of learning to dance in a lake and start yelling, "Nobody puts Baby in a corner!" whenever possible. It also inspired a popular stage show, a reality dance competition, a steamy sequel, and got millions of people to try and lift their dance partners over their heads.
That's not the only way to mark the anniversary. Fans can plan a trip to Virginia's Mountain Lake Lodge, which stood in for the Catskills-based Kellerman's Mountain House in the movie. The hotel has put together a Kellerman's Film Package, which includes a Dirty Dancing-themed scavenger hunt, a special movie screening, and a Kellerman's-branded beach towel and cocktail glass.
The studio is also re-releasing the soundtrack on both vinyl and cassette! That means you can relive your childhood memories of wearing out the cassette by rewinding "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes over and over and over again.
Start practicing your dance moves, watch the film again, and get ready to return to Kellerman's for the Dirty Dancing sequel that is planned for 2024.
Who thinks this is the perfect plan for a ladies night at the movies?