The Best New Year's Eve Movies on Streaming Platforms

Ring in the New Year at home with these uplifting movies that are sure to make you laugh and cry tears of joy.

If you're spending New Year's Eve at home, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourselves. Baking a dozen cookies for one? Why not? Joining in on a virtual game night with loved ones from afar? We're in it to win it, y'all. Having a dance party with roommates or building a fort with your grade schooler? Sign us up—and meet you in the living room.

And of course, there will be movies. With so many movies available on streaming devices, it can be hard to make a selection. But to prepare for the coming year, we're guessing pick-me-up movies to watch New Year's Eve are exactly what you crave. To save you the trouble of scrolling through multiple streaming platforms to try and pick the perfect feel-good movie for your New Year's Eve celebration à la couch, we did the grunt work for you. Below, find the best New Year's Eve movies that will leave you feeling joyful and smiling on the last night of the year.

Amazon Prime

"New Year's Eve"

If you're looking for a diverting movie that's a fitting option for the holiday at hand, you can't do better than this rom-com that chronicles a range of individuals—from rock stars to a nurse—in New York City on New Year's Eve. Enjoy the magic and keep the tissues by your side.

"And So It Goes"

Sometimes, we just need a dose of Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton to restore our hope in the world. And this romantic comedy that revolves around a realtor and his neighbor delivers. As we all set out to make next year more of a success than the last, the movie is also a nice reminder that anyone can change their life for the better

"Golden Years"

If you're in the mood for an action-packed British comedy, then this flick is for you. Who said your golden years can't be your most exciting? When you get to meet this retired couple who decides to embark on a bank-robbing spree, you'll get all the proof you need that the most thrilling chapter is yet to come.

"Runaway Bride"

Recently watched Pretty Woman? Also starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere (and Joan Cusack), this tale of a reporter writing a story about a woman who ditches her fiancé at the altar offers a similar balance of laughs and heartwarming emotion. Sit back, relax, and let Roberts and Gere do their thing.

"Bridget Jones' Diary"

If you didn't get your fill of Hugh Grant in "Love Actually", a classic Christmas movie, then "Bridget Jones' Diary" will offer you all the laughing and crying you need to ring in the New Year. Renée Zellweger is as witty as ever in this film that starts and ends on New Year's.

"About Time"

When the main character of this film finds out that he has the unique ability to time-travel, he goes back to New Year's Eve to revisit a botched first kiss.

"Sleepless in Seattle"

We'll never be over the tear-jerking scene where Tom Hanks' character reminisces on a conversation that he had with his late wife on New Year's Eve.

"An Affair to Remember"

After watching Sleepless in Seattle, watch the movie that inspired it. After meeting and kissing on New Year's Eve, Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant's characters agree to meet at the top of the Empire State Building six months later if they still have feelings for each other.

Hallmark Movies Now

"Royal New Year's Eve"

Does it get better than a royal prince, an aspiring fashion designer, and a whirlwind romance? We think not. Tune into this holiday rom-com and prepare to be laughing and crying—sometimes at the same time.

"Walking the Dog"

If anything can bring two people together who don't get along, it's dogs. See what happens when feuding lawyers on opposing sides in the courtroom keep crossing paths in the real world—all because their dogs fall for each other on their walks.

Hulu

"Plus One"

Go along for the hilarious ride as two good friends decide to be each other's plus-one dates for all the wedding invitations that have piled up for each of them. The beautiful scenery and wedding venues throughout will also make you appreciate the thrill of travel and parties. Instead of making you sigh with a bit of fear of missing out, this movie will leave you feeling hopeful and excited for the year that awaits.

"The Holiday"

Although there's no direct mention of New Year's Eve in this classic holiday film, we can't think of a better heart-warming film to watch.

Netflix

"When Harry Met Sally"

Ah, the New Year's Eve kiss we could watch a thousand times. This year, we think may mark our one-thousandth-and-one. It's the movie that just seems to get better every time we watch it. It's Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan at their best. It's perfection.

"Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square"

We all need more Dolly in our life, and we all need to keep the holiday spirit rolling into the new year. Accomplish both with this upbeat musical that's unlike anything you've ever seen before. P.S. Needless to say, we're totally not judging you for watching as many holiday movies as you'd like all winter long.

"Holidate"

This modern romantic-comedy follows two strangers who agree to be each other's dates for every holiday throughout the year. What begins as a platonic plus-one agreement, turns into a meet-cute love story.