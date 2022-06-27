Andie MacDowell to Star in New Hallmark Series, The Way Home
Andie MacDowell is headed back to Hallmark Channel!
The South Carolina native is set to star in The Way Home, the network's new, original primetime series first announced last month.
According to the show's official synopsis, MacDowell plays Del, matriarch of the Landry family and a "pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town."
Del and her daughter Kat have been estranged since tragic events prompted Kat to move away from home. Many years later, Kat unexpectedly returns with a teenage daughter Del has never met. Together, the three generations of women embark on an enlightening journey to find their way back to each other and learn important lessons about their family's past.
"We've found our perfect Del Landry in Andie MacDowell," Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Networks, said in a news release. "It was crucial to cast someone with the ability to handle the nuances and depth of the role and we can't wait to see her bring Del to life."
MacDowell played municipal court judge Olivia Lockhart in Hallmark's Cedar Cove from 2013 to 2015.
"Our viewers loved Andie MacDowell when she starred in Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove, our first original primetime series," Laurie Ferneau, senior vice president of development for Crown Media Family Networks, said. "We couldn't be happier to welcome her home to Hallmark Channel and we know our fans will fall in love with her all over again."The Way Home will premiere on Hallmark in 2023.