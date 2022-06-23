13 Actors Who've Stepped into Elvis Presley's Blue Suede Shoes

Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll," was larger than life. A music icon, a movie star, and a champion of the city he called home, Memphis. Presley ushered in a brand new era for American music by blending sounds of his musical influences from the region where he was raised. He blended the country music he grew up with and the sounds of Black gospel choirs and rhythm and blues music that is so deeply rooted in that Delta region. He starred in 33 films, sold over a billion records, earned 14 Grammy nominations and won three. He also served his country in the U.S. Army. Presley was one of a kind and remains, even after death, a tremendous figure in pop culture. Many have followed in his blue suede footprints and he's one of the most often imitated figures in history. We're taking a look back at several of the men who've donned a sequin-clad jumpsuit to portray the man, the myth, the legend on film.