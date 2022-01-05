TV and Movies

Time to Dust Off Your Leg Lamps! A Christmas Story Sequel is Finally Happening
And yes, little Ralphie is back to reprise his beloved role!
Get Your Margaritas Ready! Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
We've waited nearly two years to find out who else was in that car! 
Tim McGraw Shares Extreme 1883 Workout Schedule
His strict regimen calls for some very early mornings. 
House Plans with Mother-in-Law Suites So You'll Never Miss a Mama-Daughter Movie Night
Multigenerational living is one trend to come out of 2020 that we'll gladly be taking along with us.
12 Musicals and Plays You Can Stream on Netflix Now
Tune in for movie musicals and plays galore.
10 Best Southern Movies & TV Shows on Netflix
Grab the popcorn, put on your pajamas, and get ready to watch the best Southern movies and TV shows on Netflix!
The Whole 'Indiana Jones' Franchise Is Now on Netflix
Adventure awaits!
Hallmark Channel Kicks Off 2022 with "New Year New Movies" Event
Welcome the New Year with a new lineup of Hallmark originals.
Wes Brown's Latest Hallmark Movie was Inspired by His Wife Amanda's Southern Family
Watch Virgin River or Sweet Magnolias As You Work Out on This Netflix-Equipped Exercise Bike
Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner Is the New TV Show We All Need Right Now
Texans Eat Pickles at the Movie Theater, And They're Surprised To Learn No One Else Does
Children of Andy Griffith Show Cast Create New Movie Paying Homage to Mayberry 

"Mayberry Man" follows the story of an arrogant actor as he attends a town's Mayberry Days festival as court-ordered punishment for speeding. 

We Have a Sneak Peek at the Movie Reboot of The Waltons
James Dean, Elizabeth Taylor, and Rock Hudson's 1956 Movie Giant Was Filmed in Marfa, Texas
12 of The Best Sororities and Fraternities in TV and Movies
Lauren Alaina Set to Make Hallmark Channel Debut in September
The 9 Best Southern TV Shows of All Time
14 Fun Disney+ Picks for Your Next Family Movie Night
The Winner of This Holiday Baking Contest Gets a Walk-on Role in a Hallmark Channel Movie
This Netflix Docuseries Deep-Dives Into the Making of Iconic Films Like Dirty Dancing, Jurassic Park, and Pretty Woman
This BBC Gardening Show Couldn't Be More Charming (and It's on Netflix Now)
Ree Drummond's Chocolate-Covered S'mores Are the Ultimate No-Fuss Movie Night Treat
The Best New Year's Eve Movies on Streaming Platforms
7 Streaming TV Packages That Will Let You Cut the Cord For Good
New Netflix Show "The American Barbecue Showdown" Is Hosted by a Two-Time Memphis in May Grand Champion
10 Of The Best Southern TV Shows That You Forgot You Loved
7 Classic New Year's Eve Movie Moments
'Little Women' Is Coming to Netflix in February
Brad Paisley Wrote a Song for Wife Kimberly's New Hallmark Christmas Movie with Sister Ashley
Netflix Renews Virgin River for Seasons 4 and 5
Exclusive: Hallmark Reveals Details of New Christmas Movie Staring Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes
Watch the Dolly Parton Documentary "Here I Am" on Netflix
RomaDrama Live! Will Bring Your Favorite TV And Movie Stars to Florida in January
We Now Know Who Will Play the Male Leads in the Movie Adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing
Where the Crawdads Sing Movie Looking for Extras in the New Orleans Area
Why 'Call the Midwife' Should Be Your Next Netflix Marathon
Here Are All the Netflix Holiday Movies, Specials, and Shows Coming in 2020
