TV and Movies

Time to Dust Off Your Leg Lamps! A Christmas Story Sequel is Finally Happening
And yes, little Ralphie is back to reprise his beloved role!
Get Your Margaritas Ready! Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
We've waited nearly two years to find out who else was in that car!
Tim McGraw Shares Extreme 1883 Workout Schedule
His strict regimen calls for some very early mornings.
House Plans with Mother-in-Law Suites So You'll Never Miss a Mama-Daughter Movie Night
Multigenerational living is one trend to come out of 2020 that we'll gladly be taking along with us.
12 Musicals and Plays You Can Stream on Netflix Now
Tune in for movie musicals and plays galore.
10 Best Southern Movies & TV Shows on Netflix
Grab the popcorn, put on your pajamas, and get ready to watch the best Southern movies and TV shows on Netflix!