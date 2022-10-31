"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley

Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley died Friday at his home in Athens. He was 90 years old.

As news of his passing rippled through college football, tributes to Dooley poured in from all sides. Friend and fellow coaching legend Nick Saban issued a heartfelt message in his memory Friday.

"Vince Dooley was one of my favorite people in the world and a wonderful friend to the entire Saban family," Saban said in the statement. "Vince represented the University of Georgia and all of college football with tremendous integrity and class as both a coach and athletics director. No place was that more evident than his impact on the young men he led over a lifetime as a coach. Terry and I are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Barbara and their entire family. He will be missed by many."

According to The Tuscaloosa News, the Sabans and Dooleys got to know each other at Lake Burton in Georgia, where they are neighbors. The families would reportedly see each other every summer and have dinner together.

Derek Dooley, Vince's son, is a senior offensive analyst on the Crimson Tide staff.

Dooley was the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988. With 201 victories, six SEC titles, and the 1980 national championship, he is remembered as Georgia's winningest football coach. Dooley also served as UGA's athletic director from 1979 to 2004. He was a strong supporter of women's athletics and was instrumental in bringing parts of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games to Athens.

Dooley was born in Mobile, Alabama, on September 4, 1932. He graduated from Auburn University in 1954. Dooley is survived by his wife Barbara and their four children.

Rest in peace, Vince.