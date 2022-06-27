Ole Miss Wins Their First Ever College World Series Title!
Southerners love a good story and this year the NCAA baseball tournament gave them one. Ole Miss was the last baseball team to earn a spot in the college tournament. And then like in an old fashioned sports fairy tale, they managed to take the whole thing.
The University of Mississippi defeated the University of Oklahoma (sorry, Sooner fans!) in the Men's College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday. That made them the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference. In fact, they are the third straight national champion to come from the SEC. To add a little more sugar to that sweet, sweet tea, their big win means the trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for another year since their neighbors over at Mississippi State took the title last year. Too bad they couldn't go celebrate at a Waffle House (yet).
"The story of our season is going to be told for years and years to come," team captain Tim Elko said, according to ESPN. "There is so much to be said for how much we overcame this year, how much we had to fight through, how much we had to pick each other up and never let ourselves get down."
This one will go down in University of Mississippi history, right next to the one about an 84-year-old Ole Miss fan who sank a ridiculously long putt to win herself a brand-new car. As Ryan McGee of ESPN pointed out, these fans have been waiting for this win for such a long time. "For a year, they had heard about the way that the supporters of Egg Bowl arch rivals Mississippi State had taken over Omaha. For so many years they'd had to take a backseat to the Bulldogs, who were the Magnolia State's hardball superpower."
Not this year, Bulldogs. Not this year. The title is coming home to Oxford. Hotty Toddy!