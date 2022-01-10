Nick Saban Steals Fans Hearts by Sporting Stylish Leather Bomber Jacket

He wore the winning look Friday when he arrived in Indianapolis for the College Football National Championship.

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is known for a lot of things—his record-shattering coaching career, wicked sense of humor, and adorable relationship with wife Terry. On Friday, he added fashion to his long list of accomplishments when he arrived in Indianapolis for the Crimson Tide's national championship matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nick Saban Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox

Making the tarmac his runway, Coach Saban turned heads by sporting a truly iconic tan leather bomber jacket. We're used to seeing him rock a team pullover or windbreaker, even a tailored suit for special occasions, but this departure from his usual uniform of crimson and white really got fans buzzing.

While some fans joked that Saban must have flown the plane over himself, referencing Top Gun and Indiana Jones, others took the statement look as a promising sign of a favorable outcome for Monday night's game.

Even his players had something to say about the fashion choice. Quarterback Bryce Young and safety Jordan Battle both endorsed the classic piece.

"His jacket was very cool," Battle said in a press conference Saturday. "I haven't seen Coach Saban style like that. And to see that he has a little swag, it kind of brings joy to my heart."

So, what's the story behind the now-famous jacket? Saban took time during his radio show, aired live from Indianapolis Saturday night, to let fans in on the secret to his style.

"Does anybody want to guess, would anybody like to guess how old that coat is?" Saban asked. "That jacket," he continued. "Whatever you want to call it, was in style, has been out of style, and is back in style."

Saban said though he has a new version of the jacket, and Ms. Terry even asked why he didn't wear that one, he prefers to stick with his tried and true. In fact, if you dig deep enough, you can find pictures of Saban wearing the jacket as the Miami Dolphins head coach back in 2006, just a year before he began his career at The University of Alabama.

Know any die-hard Bama fans? Thanks to help from Saban's daughter Kristen Saban Setas, they can steal Saban's look by purchasing his exact jacket. On Sunday morning, Setas enlightened the masses by posting a picture of the tag of her father's jacket on her Instagram story, followed by a link to purchase the jacket.

Saban's jacket comes from Reed Sportswear, a Detroit-based leather apparel company that's been in business since 1950. At just $200 and made in the U.S., the classic American Style Bomber Jacket, is an absolute steal that Saban has proven can be worn for years and years to come. Though the company doesn't seem to make the jacket in the exact shade of tan that Saban rocks, it does come in dark brown and black. Tip: If you wear yours in a little—over say 30 years—you might achieve the same vintage wear that has Coach Saban looking so effortlessly cool. Is the Saban leather bomber the new Bear Bryant houndstooth fedora? Only time will tell.