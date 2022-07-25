Nick Saban Shares Support of Former Member of Crimson Tide, John Metchie III, After Leukemia Diagnosis
Alabama football coach Nick Saban sent a message of love and support to a former star player after he was diagnosed with leukemia. Just shows that once you're a member of his team, you're on the team for life.
The Crimson Tide's former wide receiver John Metchie III, who now plays for the Houston Texans, revealed in a statement shared by his team that he was diagnosed with what is luckily a curable form of leukemia.
"Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," Metchie said in a statement, shared on social media. "As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."
Metchie spent three seasons under the guidance of Saban and clearly Coach still cares about the young man. "John has overcome every obstacle placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Saban said, according to Fox News.
"It's a blessing that he's in a city known for great medical care, and with an organization in the Houston Texans who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will be with him throughout this battle." We will join Saban in wishing him a speedy recovery.