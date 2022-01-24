Nick Saban Attends Arch Manning's High School Basketball Game
First there was Archie, then Peyton and Eli, and now the next generation of Manning football greats is poised to continue his family's dynasty. Arch Manning, the oldest son of Cooper Manning, is currently the top-rated quarterback recruit and top overall recruit for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
Over three years as starting quarterback for Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Arch has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns, and just 18 interceptions, according to MaxPreps. And his talents have certainly not gone unnoticed. Recently, University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the trip to the Big Easy to see the budding football star in action. But since football season doesn't officially start until August, he settled for watching the top prospect compete in his second sport, basketball.
Last Friday, Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding were all in attendance at the 6-foot-4 small forward's big game against De La Salle.
According to NCAA recruiting rules, coaches cannot interact with recruits or their families during these visits. Ever the trendsetter, a crimson suit-clad Saban kept his distance, watching the game from a second-level track overlooking the court. However, he still made time to sign a few autographs for fans.
The Crimson Tide coaching staff isn't the first SEC school to show interest in Manning, though. Following their historic national championship win, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remained focused on the future of UGA football, bringing several staffers to see Manning play earlier last week.
Other big-time football schools are also taking notice. LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, and Ole Miss coaches and staffers all have visited Manning's school or plan to in the coming days. Arch's uncles Peyton and Eli played college football at Tennessee and Ole Miss respectively. His grandfather Archie also played at Ole Miss. Arch will likely follow in their Southern football footsteps; he seems to have his sights set on a Southern school. This past fall, he visited and attended football games at Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, and Clemson.
If all goes as expected, Arch won't be living in the shadows of his famed Super Bowl-winning uncles for much longer. In 2019 when Arch was just a freshman in high school, Grandfather Archie Manning told the Indianapolis Star that he was already a bit ahead of where Peyton and Eli were at the same age. Archie also said that Arch's father Cooper, who played wide receiver in high school, was the most athletic of his three sons. Unfortunately, his football career was cut short after he developed a rare spinal condition at 18.
We love the Manning family and can't wait to cheer young Arch on, no matter where he decides to go!