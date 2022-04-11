NC State Football Team Creates Touchdown Moment for One VIP Fan
NC State's annual spring game wasn't just about the athletes this year. A handful of VIP fans walked away from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh with memories that will last a lifetime.
GiGi's Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center that offers direct educational, therapeutic, and career building programs to individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community. As the presenting sponsor of Saturday's game, NC State Athletics arranged various game-day activities for local GiGi's Playhouse participants to enjoy.
These activities included forming a fan tunnel on the field, shadowing coach Dave Doeren during pregame, being a guest PA announcer, serving as a guest DJ, participating with the Pep Band and Color Guard in the stands, filling the role of honorary captain and walking out with the quarterbacks for the coin toss, and being able to run the last play of the first half with the team.
In the last play, special guest Tony received a handoff from Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary. Running back Jordan Houston helped him make his way to the goal line where he spiked the ball in celebration (video above). After a moment on defensive tackle Joshua Harris's shoulders, Tony was treated to a high five from Doeren.
"I thought Gigi's being with us was special," Doeren told WRAL. "It was fun to have that moment at the end of the first half with them and get that moment to celebrate with our players."
Now that's what we call a win!