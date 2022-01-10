Map Shows That Majority of America Is Rooting for Georgia to Win the National Championship
According to one map, residents of 31 states are hoping to watch UGA trounce the Crimson Tide.
In this evening's matchup of two SEC titans, one team has more than half the country on its side.
According to a popular online betting site, 31 states are pulling for the Georgia Bulldogs to win the National Championship, compared to 19 states that are hoping for victory for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Ahead of the big game, BetOnline.ag created a state-by-state fandom map (below) based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.
The website's data shows that the following Southern states are counting on Nick Saban to pull off another championship win: Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Maryland.
Meanwhile, most of the Midwest states joined Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Oklahoma in UGA's corner.
Alabama took home the national title last year, while Georgia is looking for its first crown since 1980.
The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Watch it live on ESPN. It's going to be a good one, folks!