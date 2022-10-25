Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Escorts Elderly Alabama Staffer Out Of Stadium In Sweet Video

A true gentleman, even after a crushing loss.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022
Will Rogers Miss State
Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

Will Rogers isn't just a good quarterback, he's a good person too.

Hours after his team's tough loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night, the Mississippi State quarterback performed a true act of kindness.

Rogers had cleaned up and was walking towards the team bus when he noticed an elderly member of the Bama event staff struggling to climb the exit ramp. So, the 21-year-old offered her a smile, his arm, and a personal escort out of the Tuscaloosa stadium.

Miss State Director Of Athletics John Cohen captured the moment which he later shared on Twitter.

"Always proud to watch Will exemplify true leadership, even after a tough week such as this," Cohen wrote alongside a video of the two walking arm-and-arm.

Cohen's , mention of a "tough week" undoubtedly refers to Sam Westmoreland, a freshman Offensive Lineman for the Bulldogs, who died unexpectedly just a few days before the team's loss to the Crimson Tide.

Rogers, who hails from Brandon, Mississippi, has developed a reputation for kindness. In August, he announced that for every touchdown pass he throws this season, Simmons Erosion Control will donate $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish foundation in Mississippi.

Now that's what we call sportsmanship.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Dolly Parton In Concert To Benefit Dolly's Imagination Library
"What A Win": Dolly Parton Celebrates Tennessee's Historic Victory Over Alabama
Athens-Clarke Count City Hall
The South's Best College Towns 2022
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else
JAN 11 CFP National Championship Nick Saban and John Metchie III
Nick Saban Shares Support of Former Member of Crimson Tide, John Metchie III, After Leukemia Diagnosis
Evan Turner at The World Games
Meet the 19-Year-Old from Tennessee Propelling the Sport of Drone Racing onto the Global Stage
Nick Saban 2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Coach Nick Saban Proudly Shares His Hidden Talent
The World Games Opening Ceremonies
Southern Hospitality Is on Full Display as The World Games 2022 Take Over Birmingham, Alabama
Sumo_Dumbbell Floor Press
The World Games: The Sumo Wrestler From the South Takes on the World's Best
The World Games Mascots
The World Games: A Sports Showcase Like No Other
2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship Ole Miss Wins
Ole Miss Wins Their First Ever College World Series Title!
Arch Manning
Arch Manning Ends High-Profile Recruitment, Commits to Texas
Forsyth Park in Savannah, GA
South's Best College Towns
NC State Spring Game
NC State Football Team Creates Touchdown Moment for One VIP Fan
Masters Peach Ice Cream Sandwich
"Tragic": Beloved Peach Ice Cream Sandwich Nixed From This Year's Masters Menu
Sean Payton Saints
Sean Payton Announced as Loyola University New Orleans' Commencement Speaker