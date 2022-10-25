Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Escorts Elderly Alabama Staffer Out Of Stadium In Sweet Video

Will Rogers isn't just a good quarterback, he's a good person too.

Hours after his team's tough loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night, the Mississippi State quarterback performed a true act of kindness.

Rogers had cleaned up and was walking towards the team bus when he noticed an elderly member of the Bama event staff struggling to climb the exit ramp. So, the 21-year-old offered her a smile, his arm, and a personal escort out of the Tuscaloosa stadium.

Miss State Director Of Athletics John Cohen captured the moment which he later shared on Twitter.

"Always proud to watch Will exemplify true leadership, even after a tough week such as this," Cohen wrote alongside a video of the two walking arm-and-arm.

Cohen's , mention of a "tough week" undoubtedly refers to Sam Westmoreland, a freshman Offensive Lineman for the Bulldogs, who died unexpectedly just a few days before the team's loss to the Crimson Tide.

Rogers, who hails from Brandon, Mississippi, has developed a reputation for kindness. In August, he announced that for every touchdown pass he throws this season, Simmons Erosion Control will donate $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish foundation in Mississippi.

Now that's what we call sportsmanship.