"Tragic": Beloved Peach Ice Cream Sandwich Nixed From This Year's Masters Menu
Even Augusta National isn't immune from the global supply chain crisis.
This year's Masters will be painfully devoid of the beloved Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich, Golf Magazine reports, due to "supply chain issues."
It's a hard loss for fans of the tradition-steeped tournament with a menu that's nearly as famous as its athletes. For many, the generous dollop of peach ice cream between two soft sugar cookies was a Masters tradition in its own right.
A concession stand worker near the opening hole told The Augusta Chronicle that "quite a lot" of patrons have asked about the missing treat and "can't believe it's gone."
On Twitter, people called the news "tragic" and "crushing."
Whether the rising cost of peaches or manufacturing issues on the producer's end are to blame for its mysterious absence, as Golf Magazine points out, "the sandwich has long been one of the most delicate pieces of Masters week."
The Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich is the only item on the menu that requires freezer equipment at each concession stand. The sandwiches are so finicky, in fact, that they were left out of Augusta National's "Taste of the Masters" food package.
But when the door to one Masters sandwich closes, another one opens. For the second consecutive year, the tournament has added a new food item to concession stand menus. The new "Breakfast Sandwich," which retails for just $3, consists of bacon, sausage, egg, and American cheese on a brioche bun.
Fear not, the tournament's iconic pimento cheese sandwich still anchors the menu at $1.50.
Fingers crossed for next year's return of the ice cream sandwich!