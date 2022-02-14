Louisville Woman Signs National Anthem at Super Bowl
Yesterday was a big day for the city of Los Angeles with the Rams clenching their second-ever Super Bowl title, but it also marked a groundbreaking win for the deaf community. For the first time in its 56-year history, all of the Super Bowl's musical performances were made inclusive to the deaf community through ASL performers.
Sandra Mae Frank, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to the historic moment as the featured ASL performer accompanying Mickey Guyton's amazing rendition of the National Anthem, as well as Jhene Aiko's performance of "America the Beautiful". Deaf artists Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Sean Forbes signed the halftime show that featured performances from Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Frank lost her hearing at the age of three. She attended the Louisville Deaf Oral School, now known as the Heuser Hearing Institute and Learning Academy, as well as duPont Manual High School, where she discovered a passion for acting and theatre.
Throughout her career, Frank has made strides for the deaf community, performing for Los Angeles' Deaf West Theatre, and increasing representation for deaf characters through her roles as Dr. Wilder on NBC's New Amsterdam and Abigail on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She is also involved with the National Association of the Deaf, who she thanked on Instagram for the opportunity to bring her talents to the forefront on one of the nation's biggest stages.
We love to see our fellow Southerners doing big things. Way to go, Sandra!