Joe Burrow Has Cincinnati Bengals Fans Drooling Over King Cake
Here's a sentence we'd never thought we'd say: Cincinnati Bengals fans are embracing Louisiana culture ahead of the Super Bowl.
Why? Joe Burrow, of course!
The second-year quarterback—who won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship for the LSU Tigers in 2020—led the Ohio-based team to Super Bowl LVI and ended a 30-year playoff drought. Bengals' star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was also a part of LSU's championship winning team.
According to WCPO, it's those connections that have Cincinnati fans planning to celebrate Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Rams with, you guessed it, king cake.
"This whole Bengals success story with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has just created a unique mash-up of cultures," Bengals fan Craig Shields, who plans to serve jambalaya and king cake at his Super Bowl party, told the Cincinnati news station.
"I wanted to acknowledge the Louisiana fans," Shields explained. "We welcome them, and I hope they can help us celebrate."
It's a mashup Cincinnati's Busken Bakery is capitalizing on. The bakery, which has been selling king cakes for more than a decade, began making Bengals-themed king cakes during the team's historic playoff run. Instead of the classic purple, green, and gold colors, these "King of the Jungle Cakes" are decked out in Bengals' orange and black and come with a plastic baby the bakery has dubbed "Baby Joey."
"Everybody's coming in wearing their black and orange saying 'Who Dey' all the time," Dan Busken, President and CEO of Busken Bakery, told WCPO. "They're surrounded by Bengals products, so there's just a really good vibe in the air and it's just such a great thing for Cincinnati right now."
Good luck to the Bayou Bengals!