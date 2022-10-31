Houston Astros' Trey Mancini Has Already Won

The newest member of the Astros beat stage 3 colon cancer in 2021.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Trey Mancini Astros
Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Back in spring of 2020, future Houston Astros player Trey Mancini was preparing for another season with the Baltimore Orioles. The outfielder and first baseman was 27 years old when he started to feel off.

"I'd just get tired after a few swings. So I knew something was up, but I chalked it up to just getting older," Mancini wrote for The Players' Tribune. "I didn't think for even one second that anything was seriously wrong."

When his annual team physical showed that his iron levels were low, doctors thought he might have an ulcer or celiac disease. But a colonoscopy revealed something far worse: a cancerous tumor in his colon.

And the bad news kept coming. When Mancini woke up from surgery to remove the tumor he found out that Major League Baseball had shut down due to Covid-19 pandemic. Six days later, on his 28th birthday, his doctors informed him that the cancer was stage 3 and had spread to his lymph nodes. He would need chemotherapy.

Six months of chemotherapy did the trick, and Mancini returned the next season.

"Obviously nothing can truly prepare you for a cancer diagnosis when you're in your 20s, but I tried to use lessons I learned from baseball," the Florida native said in a video he shared on Twitter. "As cliche as the saying is, 'taking it day by day' really is huge. I couldn't control that I had cancer. I couldn't control the fact that I needed to do chemotherapy. You've just got to wear it sometimes. Get up every day and attack it."

Mancini was traded to the Astros in August 2022. He made his first career grand slam just a few days after he joined the team. And now, at 30 years old and with a cancer battle behind him, Mancini is competing in his first World Series.

"There were times I wasn't sure I was going to live very long," he told USA Today. "To be back playing and much less be playing in a postseason like I dreamed about as a kid is pretty incredible. There's definitely life after chemo and treatment. It hasn't quite hit me yet."

"I'll have time to go over the last two or three years and think of the proper words to say what the journey means," Mancini continued. "But I'm just so happy."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tim Tebow in Florida
10 Things You May Not Know About Tim Tebow
Baby Conrad
After 6 Months In The NICU, Parents Ask Son's Nurse To Be His Godmother
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Evan Turner at The World Games
Meet the 19-Year-Old from Tennessee Propelling the Sport of Drone Racing onto the Global Stage
Sumo_Dumbbell Floor Press
The World Games: The Sumo Wrestler From the South Takes on the World's Best
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan's Niece Finally Brings Baby Home After Premature Birth
LSU vs. Auburn Football
The Top 5 Wildest SEC Fan Traditions
Charles Barkley Redmont Vodka
Charles Barkley Marks Partnership With Alabama's Redmont Vodka and Logan's Roadhouse in Hometown Celebration
MM quotes
15 Reasons Matthew McConaughey Is a Mama's Boy and We Love It
Vince Dooley
"One Of My Favorite People In The World": Nick Saban Remembers Vince Dooley
Will Rogers Miss State
Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers Escorts Elderly Alabama Staffer Out Of Stadium In Sweet Video
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Dolly Parton In Concert To Benefit Dolly's Imagination Library
"What A Win": Dolly Parton Celebrates Tennessee's Historic Victory Over Alabama
Sonic Boom of the South marching band
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints