"What A Win": Dolly Parton Celebrates Tennessee's Historic Victory Over Alabama

“I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol!”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Published on October 17, 2022
Dolly Parton In Concert To Benefit Dolly's Imagination Library
Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dolly Parton joined the chorus of elated Tennessee fans following the Vols' 52-49 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night.

"I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote on Twitter Sunday. "If I wasn't out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO!"

Chase McGrath's last-minute 40-yard field goal gave his team its first win over Alabama since 2006 and moved the Vols up to the third spot in the SEC rankings. After the game, a sea of orange-clad fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts and dumped them in the Tennessee River.

"This is college football at its absolute best," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told ESPN. "We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control."

In the lead-up to the game, Vols fans campaigned for Parton, who is from nearby Sevierville, to be the guest picker on College GameDay. They even went to the extent of painting The Rock on Tennessee's campus to say "We Want Queen Dolly."

When the legendary songstress was unable to make the trip, Peyton Manning was given the honor.

