Dolly Parton joined the chorus of elated Tennessee fans following the Vols' 52-49 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night.

"I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote on Twitter Sunday. "If I wasn't out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO!"

Chase McGrath's last-minute 40-yard field goal gave his team its first win over Alabama since 2006 and moved the Vols up to the third spot in the SEC rankings. After the game, a sea of orange-clad fans stormed the field and tore down the goal posts and dumped them in the Tennessee River.

"This is college football at its absolute best," Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told ESPN. "We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control."

In the lead-up to the game, Vols fans campaigned for Parton, who is from nearby Sevierville, to be the guest picker on College GameDay. They even went to the extent of painting The Rock on Tennessee's campus to say "We Want Queen Dolly."

When the legendary songstress was unable to make the trip, Peyton Manning was given the honor.