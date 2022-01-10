Georgia Bulldogs Win the College Football National Championship
Go Dawgs!
For the first time since the 1980 season, the University of Georgia has claimed the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs defeated Alabama in a nail-biter of a game.
The SEC took over Indianapolis tonight for an all-Southern College football Championship where the reigning champions, Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Georgia Bulldogs. Coach Nick Saban traded in his stylish leather bomber jacket for his game day attire to face off against his former assistant coach, Kirby Smart.
Five-time GMA Dove Awards Female Vocalist of the Year Natalie Grant started things off with a passionate rendition of the National Anthem. Alabama quarterback and the Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young knelt on the field for a quick pregame prayer, and we were off.
Georgia came out with an initial burst of dominance, scoring a touchdown in under three minutes. Unfortunately for Dawgs fans, the call was reversed, and it was back to 0-0.
After making a 40-yard catch, Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams fell to the turf grabbing his knee and was helped off the field and into the locker room early in the second quarter. The defense for both teams were hard at work in the first half, and it became an exchange of field goals, five in total. Not a single touchdown was made by the time the half time whistle blew.
At the very end of the third quarter, Georgia broke the spell as Zamir White finally scored the first touchdown of the night for the Bulldogs. That really set things in motion and the fourth quarter was full of action. Alabama scored their first touchdown in the 4th, bringing the score to 13-18 and Georgia quickly returned with another trip to the end zone, and we had a one-point game, 18-19, Bulldogs on top. Then, with 3:33 on the clock, Brock Bowers scores another touchdown for Georgia, and the extra point made it an 8-point game. But the excitement didn't end there. Alabama tried to recover but with an interception with a minute left to go that led to another Georgia touchdown, that was the ball game.
Georgia has conquered the Crimson Tide. Georgia wins, 33-18. Go Dawgs!