Charlotte FC Fans Unite to Sing National Anthem After Performer's Mic Cuts Out
Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC played their home opener on Saturday and were welcomed by the largest crowd in MLS history. Saturday's attendance clocked in at 74,479 fans, almost 2,000 more fans than the previous record of 72,584.
And all 74,479 of those fans were needed when unexpected technical difficulties caused singer Michelle Brooks-Thompson's mic to cut out during her performance of the national anthem. In a now viral video shared on Twitter, you can hear the crowd take over for The Voice winner when her mic cuts out shortly after singing the first verse of the "Star-Spangled Banner".
As the song progresses, the crowd gains confidence, singing louder and louder, and soon our nation's anthem is reverberating throughout Bank of America Stadium. By the time red fireworks explode in sync with the lyrics "And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air," the entire stadium is in an absolute uproar.
At the end of the song, the crowd gave themselves a huge ovation, and the game began. Though the home team ended up losing 1-0 against the LA Galaxy, we guarantee fans will be reminiscing on the unforgettable pregame performance for years to come.
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Overcomes 10-Year Fear to Perform National Anthem at World Series
"We have a lot of disagreements in our country right now," Brooks-Thompson told the Charlotte Observer. "But last night, you had 74,000 people in agreement to sing for our country. It doesn't get a lot better than that."
It sure doesn't!