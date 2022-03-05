2022 World Games Announces Star-Studded Lineup for Opening and Closing Ceremonies
The Olympic Winter Games may have just ended, and the Paralympic Winter Games are still underway in Beijing, but we have our sights on warmer temperatures and someplace closer to home. In July, the 2022 World Games are coming to Birmingham, Alabama. This week, organizers announced the lineup for both opening and closing ceremonies, promising a celebration of the culture and music of the host city.
Opening ceremonies will be on July 7 and closing ceremonies will be July 17. Both events will be held at the new Birmingham Protective Stadium and funk legend, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The lineup of performers includes Yolanda Adams, Alabama, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Jamey Johnson, Nelly, Pastor Mike Jr., Martha Reeves, Sheila E., Ruben Studdard, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Worth The Wait, and Yung Bleu.
"It is our goal to showcase and celebrate the very best of Alabama in presentations that are both festive and reflective, commemorating our past yet articulating the hope of our future. I wanted to combine the elements of Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl half-time shows, with the best of my true loves... the sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pageantry, artistry, and precision of professional drum corps. Gospel Music and the sound of Gospel have influenced virtually every form of music across the globe. So, as an indigenous art form of America and Alabama, it is only appropriate that it be featured so prominently in these World Games," Dr. Henry Panion, Artistic Director of The World Games 2022 said in a statement.
The games will kick off July 7 with Unlocking the Magic: Celebrating The Power of The One, and "will feature live entertainment, special effects, honorable dignitaries and a parade of athletes representing more than 100 countries," as described in a press statement.
Closing ceremonies, One World- One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement & Unity "will commemorate The Games with incredible performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham," the same statement read.
For more information go to theworldgames.org.