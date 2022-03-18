10-year-old Girl Beats Out Middle School Boys to Earn 2nd Place at Kentucky Wrestling Finals
When there's a challenge, 10-year-old Aaliyah Svec rises to meet it. So, when the young wrestler was given the choice between wrestling against kids her own age in the youth division or leveling up and competing at the middle school level, she chose the latter. Because there's no girls' division at this level, it meant Aaliyah would be taking on boys three and four years older than her.
When she competed in the Kentucky Middle School State Finals on March 5, she was the only girl out there, but through hard work and persistence, one by one she took down her opponents.
"It was tough and hard fought (seriously some of the best matches she's had all season) which only makes it more of an accomplishment for her," her father and coach Chris Svec wrote in a Facebook post about the day.
When it came time for the finals, Aaliyah fought hard and ended up taking home second place.
For Chris, who said the day was a "rollercoaster of emotion," the day was about so much more than winning or losing.
"The pride I felt for her when they lined up all the kids for their final bouts and announced their names," he wrote on Facebook. "Aaliyah was the only girl out there in a sea of older boys. She felt nervous and awkward, but full of confidence and never felt like she didn't belong. Someday she wants to be a role model for younger female wrestlers, just like the big girl wrestlers she looks up to now."
And she's well on her way to accomplishing that goal. Inspired by her older sister, 8-year-old Amelia Svec is both a youth state champion and youth national champion. Aaliyah is also working with her coach at NKY Martial Arts Academy to start an all-girls session to encourage more girls to try the male-dominated sport.
Way to go, Aaliyah!