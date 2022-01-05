Sports

Walker Hayes Rewrites Lyrics to Song After Losing National Championship Bet
Talk about rubbing salt in a wound.
MLB Star Fills in as PE Teacher for St. Louis Elementary School Facing Staff Shortage
When staff was spread thin, Meramec Elementary School had a Gold Glove winner waiting in the wings.
Stetson Bennett Celebrates National Championship Win by Working Raising Cane's Drive-Thru
Now that's a man of the people!
Nick Saban Steals Fans Hearts by Sporting Stylish Leather Bomber Jacket
He wore the winning look Friday when he arrived in Indianapolis for the College Football National Championship.
Map Shows That Majority of America Is Rooting for Georgia to Win the National Championship
According to one map, residents of 31 states are hoping to watch UGA trounce the Crimson Tide.
16 Buffalo Chicken Recipes That Were Made for Football Season
Buffalo chicken goes way beyond drums and flats.
30+ Football Quotes for Game Day Inspiration
Whether your mantra is Hotty Toddy, Geaux Tigers, or Role Tide, you're bound to enjoy these inspirational football quotes.
Georgia Bulldogs Win the College Football National Championship
Go Dawgs!
Nick Saban Attends Arch Manning's High School Basketball Game
Brave Georgia Fan Chugs 1980 National Championship Coca-Cola
Football Party Food Recipes Made for Game Day
Longtime Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Leaving After 16 Years
Babe Ruth's Signed First Contract with Louisville Slugger for Sale

The $100 contract is now being auctioned for hundreds of thousands. 

24 Game Day Appetizers That Belong At Your Football Watch Party
Darius Rucker Says There Are Two Seasons a Year: "Football Season and Waiting for Football Season"
A Crowd-Pleasing Dish That's Made for Football Season
20 Stadium-Approved Bags to Bring to Football Games This Fall
12 Fun Things To Do in Clemson, South Carolina, That Go Beyond Football Season
Football Dessert Ideas for Game Day
Southern Football Fans, You Need This Heated Seat Cushion for Your Next Fall Tailgate
Legendary Florida State Football Coach Bobby Bowden Dead at 91: 'He Was Admired By Everyone'
12 Style Essentials for Football Games
Best Southern Football Cheers
The Best New York City Bars For Watching SEC Football
The Georgia Dome Demolition Is Happening Soon—and the Stadium Has Some Pretty Interesting Things to Say About It
Adorable Baby Bear Loses Fight With Flagstick on North Carolina Golf Course
13-Year-Old Aspiring College Football Player Hopes to Catch Arkansas Coach's Eye with Billboard
Masters Tournament to Return with Limited Spectators in April
Bill Murray Casually Tried to Bribe Some Umps at a South Carolina Baseball Game
Alabama Wins College Football National Championship
Mississippi Reporter Chronicles His 15-Hour Stay at a Waffle House for Losing Fantasy Football League
91-Year-Old Groundskeeper Preps Football Field for Super Bowl LV
The Pasta Salad That Brings Every Non-Football Fan to My Game Day Party
Man Raises $1,000 for Georgia Waffle House Server's Tip and Eats 18 Waffles After Losing Fantasy Football Bet
Savannah's Minor League Baseball Player Brings Caddy for Walk Up
Alligator Crashes a Round of Golf at City of Orange Beach Golf Center
Darius Rucker Tells Tale of Wild Golf Cart Ride with Rascal Flatts That Almost Got Them All Arrested
Is There Proper Baseball Park Etiquette?
