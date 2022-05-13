This Folding Rocking Chair With 22,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Comfortable,' According to Shoppers
Spending a day at the beach or attending a baseball game is almost never as easy as simply arriving onto the scene. Instead, your arms are likely filled with a few must-haves from home to keep everyone entertained and comfortable, like snacks and seating. After all, no one wants to sit on the hard, dirty ground when they're spending time outside. That's where the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker comes in: If you'd like your next afternoon in the sun or night under the stars to feel a little more relaxed, Amazon shoppers swear by the folding rocking chair.
The portable chair is a best-seller with 22,300 five-star ratings and almost 4,000 positive reviews. It's comfortable and easy to carry because it folds flat, making it ideal for just about any outdoor event.
BUY IT: $69.99; amazon.com
"We love this chair so much, we bought three," wrote one five-star reviewer who said their chairs are "the talk of the parents at every game." Another shopper added, "It is so comfortable, and my back doesn't hurt from sinking in an old folding chair anymore."
The quality of a beach chair comes down to its comfort and construction, and this one has a powder-coated steel frame that makes it sturdy and resistant to rust, a mesh backrest, and padded armrests for added comfort—not to mention a cup holder. At just over 12 pounds, the folding rocking chair is lightweight but can still hold up to 250 pounds. And of course, the brand's patented Spring-Action Rocking Technology allows users to comfortably rock by the water, at a tailgate, at a game, or even on the front porch.
"I am a big fan of this chair. It is comfortable, the rocking motion is smooth, and the cup holder on the leg is very convenient," wrote a reviewer who said the rocker is "easy to carry" thanks to its built-in handle.
Snag a GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker starting at $70 and you might just turn into the most relaxed person at any outdoor event.