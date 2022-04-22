"Turkey of a Lifetime": Kentucky Hunter Nabs Rare, All-White Gobbler
A hunter recently bagged "the turkey of a lifetime" at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky.
"Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes," the recreation area captioned a photo of the white bird on Twitter this week. "The white feathers are caused by a condition call leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation."
According to The Spruce, leucism is a rare plumage condition caused by a genetic mutation that prevents pigment from being properly deposited on a bird's feathers. The degree of leucism can vary depending on the bird's genetic makeup. It is different from albinism, which causes a complete loss of pigment and leaves animals completely white with red or pink eyes.
"How rare leucistic turkeys are is a question we get all the time," Hatfield told Field & Stream. "We see photos of these show up once or twice a year. If you think about how many birds are harvested each year—three quarter (of a) million to a million—it kind of summarizes how rare harvesting one is."
WATCH: Raleigh Family Captures Footage of Rare Albino Deer
Part of the reason birds with leucism are so rare is because their odds of survival in the wild are slim.
Lighter plumage may impact the bird's ability to camouflage and make them more vulnerable to predators. Leucistic feathers also provide less insulation from harsh weather.
It's incredible to see that this particular bird survived for as long as it did.