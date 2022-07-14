Florida Red Lobster Employees Rescue Exceedingly Rare Orange Lobster, Send Her off to New Home
Working at Red Lobster means seeing a lot of lobsters. So when employees at a restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, spotted a bright-orange lobster in a recent shipment, they knew they had come across something special. The one-in-30-million find would not be going in a pot.
The restaurant's employees contacted Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach about finding the orange lobster a safe home. The South Carolina aquarium was more than willing to help.
The reason Cheddar is so rare is because her bright orange color makes her easy prey in the wild. Captivity will give her the best shot at long-term survival.
"Sometimes ordinary miracles happen, and Cheddar is one of them," Mario Roque, a manager at Red Lobster who led the rescue of Cheddar, said in a statement "A group of incredible people helped us make this possible. We are so honored to have been able to save Cheddar and find her a good home."
Ripley's recently sent two members of their husbandry team to the Red Lobster, where they carefully packed up Cheddar and drove her to Ripley's Marine Science Research Center. She will be housed there until she is fully acclimated and ready for exhibit.
"We are incredibly proud of Mario and the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her," Nicole Bott, senior director of communications for Red Lobster, said in a news release. "It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank."
Tours of the Marine Science Research Center will be available to visitors starting July 20. Guests can explore the state-of-the-art facility with an aquarium team member, learn about the aquarium's scientific research, animal care, and conservation efforts—as well as meet Cheddar!
Enjoy your new shellebrity status, Cheddar!