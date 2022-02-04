"Intimate" New Documentary About the Wild Horses of North Carolina's Outer Banks Is on the Way
A new documentary about the wild horses that have roamed North Carolina's picturesque barrier islands for centuries is in the works, Deadline reports.
Described as an "intimate story of humankind's deep connection with animals," Born Wild explores the impact of climate change on the mustangs and their human neighbors, as well as the complex relationship between the two groups.
"But now threatened with extinction, the two dwindling groups of survivors must learn from and support each other if they are to last in this delicately balanced environment between land and sea, already fast disappearing as the effects of climate change take hold," Deadline teases.
Director Adam McClelland reportedly spent the past two years embedded in the small community speaking with residents, conservationists, scientists, and getting to know the herds of wild horses for himself.
"Growing up in North Carolina I was always interested in its barrier islands," McClelland told Deadline. "Born Wild explores the shifting boundaries of our land, our relationship to nature, the animal instinct to adapt, and the limits of humans to respond to the rising seas. I could not be more excited to be telling this story with this team."
The film is in the final stages of production and will be available in late 2022.
You better believe we'll be first in line when it premieres!