Ocracoke Island has gone to the jellyfish. By Meghan Overdeep Published on October 14, 2022 Photo: NPS/Cape Hatteras National Seashore Inquiring minds want to know: "Have you ever seen a jellyfish jamboree?" If not, you should check out the scene on the Outer Banks this week after hundreds of cannonball jellyfish washed ashore on Ocracoke Island. Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared photos from the National Park Service showing the unbelievable sight at the north end of the barrier island on Facebook Wednesday. "Jellyfish rely on winds and currents to help them swim," the caption explains. "Colder water temperatures, winds, and currents can all play a role in them washing ashore." NPS/Cape Hatteras National Seashore The post goes on to explain that cannonball jellyfish eat zooplankton and red drum larvae. It's spawning season for red drum, so females are currently laying around 1.5 million eggs per batch. "That's a lot of jellyfish food!" the seashore notes. Unlike the pink meanies currently storming the Gulf Coast, this particular species of jellyfish generally doesn't sting. Still, experts urge visitors to avoid handling them. "They will be left on shore to let nature take its course," the post concludes. "Some may wash back out with the tide or become food for other living things on the seashore like birds or crabs."