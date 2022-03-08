Louisiana Deputy Attacked by Pet Squirrel During Traffic Stop
Police officers are trained to handle anything and are taught to always expect the unexpected. But we'd venture to bet that this Louisiana deputy wasn't expecting the crazy fate that befell him during a routine traffic stop.
A deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in Livingston, Louisiana was on duty last week when he made a traffic stop for an arrest—pretty standard stuff for an officer of the law. The encounter turned out to be anything but routine when the driver's pet squirrel decided to dispute the arrest using physical force.
In a video posted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page, you can see the feral pet squirrel pounce on the deputy's back as he searches the passenger side of the vehicle.
In the nearly unbelievable video, the deputy spins around a few times trying to get the squirrel to let go, while another deputy swats at the animal. Thanks to the department's wonderful sense of humor, you can see the encounter in real time, then again in slow motion and set to music.
Sheriff Jason Ard of the LPSO confirmed that no humans or squirrels were harmed during the unusual attack. However, the encounter did end up with someone—or rather, some critter—behind bars. The delinquent squirrel was safely returned to his cage after the incident.
The squirrel must have been an absolute nut to think he could get away with a stunt like that!