Fugitive Flamingo on the Run From Kansas Zoo for 17 Years Pops up Again in Texas
Life on the lam continues to agree with flamingo No. 492, aka Pink Floyd. The famous African flamingo has been a fugitive for an impressive 17 years—since it and another flamingo took advantage of strong storm winds and busted out of Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, on June 27, 2005.
No. 492 has done quite a bit of traveling since its jailbreak. Over the years it has been seen in Texas several times, as well as in Louisiana and Wisconsin. Just last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife announced via Facebook that it was spotted wading into Cox Bay near Port Lavaca, about 120 miles southwest of Houston, earlier this month.
"Looks like Pink Floyd has returned from the 'dark side the of moon'! Spotted at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay near Port Lavaca by David Foreman on March 10," Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife wrote alongside video of the fugitive flamingo living its best life. "Pink Floyd is a local Texas flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo in 2005 and has been seen on the Texas coast for several years."
As The Wichita Eagle previously reported, the lanky bird and its co-conspirator, who both arrived at the zoo as adults, managed to escape their enclosure before keepers had a chance to clip their flight feathers. Sadly, it is presumed that the escapees were separated in the storm.
Named for the number on its yellow leg band, No. 492 was at the zoo for such a short period of time that keepers didn't even get a chance to determine its sex, only deepening the exotic bird's mystique. What they do know, is that the five-foot-tall pink flamingo is approximately 27 years old. Experts say flamingos can live into their 40s in the wild.
If you're wondering whether flamingos are native to Texas, they most certainly are not. In fact, they're pretty much never found in the United States except for a few sightings in South Florida. But it seems that Pink Floyd has managed to find a suitable environment in the Lone Star State.
We hope you enjoy your freedom for many more years to come, Pink Floyd!