Corolla Wild Horse Fund Introduces New Foal Named After Father Who Died "Very Tragically" Last Year
It's a wild horse baby boom!
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF) introduced the public to a second new foal (which is actually the fourth born to the herd this year) on social media this week.
The colt was given the name Cyclone in honor of his father, Hurricane, who died tragically last year. All wild foals born this year will have names that start with the letter "c." Caretakers of the famous Outer Banks herd began using an alphabetical formula in 2020.
"This little guy's mom brought him out for the world to see today, and we were able to get some great photos. He was born yesterday," CWHF wrote on Facebook Tuesday alongside three snaps of Cyclone and his mama. "His father was Hurricane, who we very tragically lost last summer after he got tangled in some wire and suffered heat stroke. It was such a devastating loss, but this colt reminds us that life truly does go on. We've chosen the name Cyclone for him, in honor and in memory of his sire. "
CWHF used the bittersweet announcement as a chance to remind visitors to give these beautiful creatures plenty of space—especially this time of year.
"Stay in your vehicles and stay safe. Mares are in season, herd dynamics are unstable, and stallions are only thinking of one thing. These horses are wild and unpredictable and can be very dangerous," the post warned. "It's also critically important that mares and foals have space and peace to bond and grow. We implore everyone who visits the 4x4 to follow the rules—for your safety, and for the horses' safety."
According to the Wild Horse Ordinance of Currituck County, feeding the wild horses or getting within 50 feet of them is punishable by law. Cruelty, enticing, harboring, luring, seizing, and failure to report injury are also illegal, among numerous other offenses.
Remember, wild horses are above all, wild. They rely on each other and their instincts to keep them safe, and most have limited interaction with people. Even their dedicated human caretakers know the best approach is a hands-off one, preferring to let them fend for themselves, just as they have for centuries.
For more information on the horses and how to visit the area responsibly, visit CorollaWildHorses.com.