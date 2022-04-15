"Devastated": Corolla Wild Horse Fund Waiting for Answers After Unexpected Death of Season's First Foal
Exceptionally sad news out of the Outer Banks this morning.
Charlie, this first foal born to the Corolla wild horse herd this season, died "very suddenly" yesterday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), the young colt showed "no sign of illness, struggle, or distress."
"He was with his parents by the fire station in Carova around 4 p.m.," the nonprofit explains. "Security camera footage showed that he seemed completely fine, walking right next to his mom at 4:13. At 4:19 he laid down, and by 4:30 he had passed away. His parents and brother are fine and behaving normally, though of course were very distressed by his sudden loss."
"Devastated" caretakers are taking Charlie's body to the state lab in Raleigh today for a necropsy and promised to share an update once they have answers regarding his unexpected death.
"We are so deeply grateful to everyone who helped us this afternoon," the post concludes. "Thank you for being there for us, and for Charlie."
Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.