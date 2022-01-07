Nashville Father and Son Publish Children's Book Inspired by Kind Deeds of Local Waffle House Employees
Smothered, covered, and kind.
What if a waffle could change the world?
That's the question at the heart of a sweet new children's book based on the staff at a Tennessee Waffle House.
A Waffle Can Change the World is a true story inspired by a "contagious kindness and love felt first-hand" by a father and son—Gaines Sturdivant II and III—at their local Waffle House (#473) in Nashville.
"Through the lens of the observant six-year-old, readers come to know the enchanting touch of two associates, Terrie and Dawn," the book's description reads. "Through their example young Gaines comes to understand that individual acts of kindness can truly change the world."
Gaines Sturdivant II, who manages country music artists, and his six-year-old son, Gaines Sturdivant III, reportedly came to the restaurant chain with the concept for the book.
"Working with my son was incredibly special," Sturdivant II told MusicRow. "Not only was it a bonding experience, but also a lifetime memory I'll forever cherish. While I expected him to learn a lot from the process, I undoubtedly learned more through his eyes than I ever imagined. I can attest that any chance we have to slow down and see the world through a child's lens is time well spent."
"When Gaines (Sturdivant II) approached us with the idea, we readily embraced his son's vision of sowing kindness in as many places as possible, and we were delighted to learn that our Associates at #473 played a starring role in spreading that message," Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer said in a statement.
A Waffle Can Change the World is available now at awafflecanchangetheworld.com, on Waffle House's online store, and Amazon.
Net profits will benefit the "A Waffle Can Change the World Fund" via The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charity chosen by the employees of #473 that supports non-profit organizations engaged in youth enrichment services and education.