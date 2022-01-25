Virgin River Writer Releases Two New Novels
While fans of Virgin River will likely have to wait until summer or later to figure out who the father of Mel's baby really is, the author behind the beloved series is easing the anticipation for Season 4 with two new book releases. On February 22, Sunrise on Half Moon Bay comes out, and A Family Affair follows on the April 5.
If you're like us and you're absolutely captivated by the relatable characters, heartwarming relationships, and surprise-filled plotlines in the fictional town of Virgin River, then you'll love writer Robyn Carr's newest stories. They both bring the drama and emotion we've come to know and love from Carr but tell very different tales from the small-town love story central to Virgin River.
Set in a stunning California coastal town, Sunrise on Half Moon Bay is, at its heart, a story of sisterhood. Born 20 years apart, Justine and Addie are as different as two as can be. While Addie dropped out of college to care for her ailing parents, Justine provided support from a distance with funds from her career as a successful lawyer. Years later, with both their parents gone, the sisters are each at their own crossroads. Addie's struggling to live for herself now that she's no longer a caregiver, and Justine is working to keep her floundering marriage alive. The sisters must learn to lean on each other if they want to make it through what life throws their way.
A Family Affair introduces readers to another woman at a crossroads. Anna McNichol's story begins when she notices a young pregnant woman at her husband's funeral. As she begins to unravel the deep secrets he kept from her, she realizes that his mid-life crisis went far beyond his weekend warrior lifestyle. As Anna works through her grief, she learns a lot about herself and the people in her life she's lucky enough to call family.
One of the great women's fiction and romance writers, Robyn Carr is the author of more than 60 novels, including the 21-book Virgin River series. Since A Virgin River Christmas landed on the New York Times bestsellers list in 2008, her novels have spent more than 250 weeks on the prestigious list.
We can't wait to slip these new books into our beach bags and dive into their drama this spring break!