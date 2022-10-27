11 Small Town Romance Books That'll Make You Feel Right At Home

By
Southern Living Editors
Southern Living May 2021 Cover
Southern Living Editors

Published on October 27, 2022
Book
Photo: Dougal Waters/Getty Images

What is it about a love story that makes us turn the pages faster? We're always in the mood to read a new book, and over the years, we've read stories about romance set across the country and across the world. We've also found that small-town romances set in the South can always be counted on to up the charm factor. We've gathered a few new ones for you to add to your reading list this season. Some are by debut writers, others are by tried-and-true romance authors whose books we've seen on the shelves for decades. In either case, read these small-town romance novels for love stories set in close-knit communities, and you might just find a new favorite to add to your bookshelf.

01 of 11

Under the Bayou Moon by Valerie Fraser Luesse

Under the Bayou Moon by Valerie Fraser Luesse
amazon.com

A story with heart and a strong sense of place (it's set in the swamps of southern Louisiana in the small town of Bernadette), this book has a plot that will capture you, a romance that will charm you, and a setting that will stay with you long after you've turned the last page.

02 of 11

The Summer House by Lauren K. Denton

The Summer House by Lauren K. Denton
amazon.com

Set on the Gulf Coast in Sweet Bay, Alabama, this new book from Lauren K. Denton is about starting over in a new place, finding fresh beginnings in hardship, and the possibility of love after heartbreak.

03 of 11

The Memory Keeper by Jenny Hale

The Memory Keeper by Jenny Hale
amazon.com

When her grandmother falls ill, the main character of this novel returns home to Franklin, Tennessee, to be with her family, though it also means encountering several people from her past.

04 of 11

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

Book Lovers by Emily Henry
amazon.com

This popular Emily Henry novel tells the story of a literary agent and a book editor who are thrown together over the course of a month in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina.

05 of 11

The Return by Nicholas Sparks

The Return by Nicholas Sparks
amazon.com

An surgeon injured in the service returns to New Bern, North Carolina, where he encounters locals with secrets, including those of a deputy sheriff he feels deeply connected to.

06 of 11

A Ballad of Love and Glory by Reyna Grande

A Ballad of Love and Glory by Reina Grande
amazon.com

A dispute over the Río Grande boundary along the U.S.-Mexico border brings together a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier during a tense 1846 conflict in Reyna Grande's moving new historical novel.

07 of 11

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score
amazon.com

After running away from her wedding, Naomi gets stuck in Knockemout, Virginia, dealing with her twin sister and a niece she didn't know she had when she encounters Knox, a loner with no tolerance for runaway brides.

08 of 11

Bet On It by Jodie Slaughter

Bet On It by Jodie Slaughter
amazon.com

This new novel is set in the small town of Greenbelt, South Carolina, where Aja Owens and Walker Abbott meet–first in the Piggly Wiggly, then at bingo–and strike up much more than friendship.

09 of 11

If You Ask Me by Libby Hubscher

If You Ask Me by Libby Hubscher
amazon.com

Set in North Carolina, this rom-com follows an advice columnist (Violet Covington, who's behind Dear Sweetie, the most popular column of its kind in the state) as her life takes a turn towards the unexpected.

10 of 11

When in Rome by Sarah Adams

When In Rome by Sarah Adams
amazon.com

A spin on the classic film Roman Holiday, this novel is set in Rome, Kentucky, where a stranded visitor and a local baker find love in the small town.

11 of 11

Bookshop by the Sea by Denise Hunter

Bookshop by the Sea by Denise Hunter
amazon.com

This small-town love story is set in Piper's Cove, North Carolina, where a sister's wedding day coincides with an impending hurricane and high school sweethearts are thrown together during the storm.

