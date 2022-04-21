Reba McEntire Working on Lifestyle Book Filled With Personal Stories, Recipes, and Life Lessons
Reba McEntire is working on a new book!
This week, the Queen of Country announced a "beautiful, full-color" lifestyle book with Harper Celebrate, a gift book imprint of HarperCollins Focus, set to release in fall 2023.
The currently untitled book will reportedly feature personal stories, food and cocktail recipes, and lifestyle tips "that range from hosting to packing a suitcase." According to a news release, each chapter will focus on a theme from her some of her most-loved songs: grit, family legacy, curiosity, and prioritizing the things that matter most.
"Reba is universally beloved for her talent, humor, and unapologetic authenticity," Michael Aulisio, vice president and publisher for Harper Celebrate, said in a statement. "This book will offer readers a seat at Reba's table as she shares her hard-earned wisdom on what it means to live a good life. And let me assure you, there will be a lot of fun had along the way."
The book will be McEntire's third. The Oklahoma-native co-wrote a 1994 memoir titled Reba: My Story and penned her own biography, Comfort From a Country Quilt, in 1999.
"I'm so excited to partner with the Harper Celebrate team to create my first lifestyle book where I will share stories, behind the scenes photos, some of my favorite recipes and life lessons I've learned over the years," McEntire said in a statement. "I know my fans are going to love it!"
Stay tuned!