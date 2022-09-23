New Fall Books To Read This Year

Caroline Rogers
Published on September 23, 2022
Stacks of Books
Photo: elenaleonova/Getty Images

We haven't finished our summer reading lists yet, but we're already looking forward to fall. Every season brings new book releases with compelling stories and thrilling settings that we can't wait to pass on to friends and family. While you might have to wait a few months to read these books, you can still preorder them now so that your fall reading lineup is ready to go. Highlights include Celeste Ng's Our Missing Hearts,her highly anticipated follow-up to Little Fires Everywhere and Everything I Never Told You, as well as Margaret Wilkerson Sexton's On the Rooftop. We're spoiled for choice, which is why we need to start planning our fall reading now. On this list, there's a book for every taste; which ones will you read?

01 of 12

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

Elizabeth Strout
amazon.com

Elizabeth Strout's books (Olive Kitteridge and My Name Is Lucy Barton among them) have earned her many fans and accolades, so it's always exciting news when a new book is on the horizon. This fall brings us her latest, Lucy by the Sea, which is a welcome return to the character of Lucy Barton.

02 of 12

Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng

Our Missing Hearts
amazon.com

Celeste Ng's bestselling debut, Everything I Never Told You, was astonishing, and her second book, Little Fires Everywhere, was equally as compelling; it was also made into a television series of the same name. Ng is back with a new novel, Our Missing Hearts, which promises to be just as page-turning as her earlier stories.

03 of 12

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken

The Hero of this Book by Elizabeth McCracken
amazon.com

In this beautiful new novel by Elizabeth McCracken, a writer takes a trip to London and reflects on her late mother's remarkable life. (If you can only pick up one new book this fall, make it this one.)

04 of 12

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

On the Roof
amazon.com

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton is one of our favorite southern writers (she was born and raised in New Orleans), and she has a new book coming out this fall. Following the award-winning The Revisioners and A Kind of Freedom, On the Rooftop tells the story of a mother with ambitions for her daughters in 1950s San Francisco.

05 of 12

Lessons by Ian McEwan

Ian McEwan
amazon.com

If you count Atonement, On Chesil Beach, and The Children Act among your favorite novels, you'll be happy to learn that Ian McEwan's latest novel arrives on bookshelves this fall.

06 of 12

Now Is Not the Time To Panic by Kevin Wilson

Kevin Wilson
amazon.com

Kevin Wilson, the writer behind The Family Fang; Nothing to See Here; Perfect Little World; Baby, You're Gonna Be Mine; and Tunneling to the Center of the Earth, is back with a novel about two teenagers stirring up trouble in small-town Coalfield, Tennessee.

07 of 12

Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer

Andrew Sean Greer
amazon.com

In 2017's Less, one of the funniest and most heartwarming books of the decade, Andrew Sean Greer introduced readers to Arthur Less, a writer traveling the globe and encountering a few challenges along the way. Greer continues Less's story in his new novel, Less Is Lost, which promises even more comedy and heart.

08 of 12

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell

Maggie O'Farrell
amazon.com

If you're interested in reading historical fiction this fall, you should put Maggie O'Farrell's newest work, The Marriage Portrait, on your reading list. It tells the story of Lucrezia de Medici, a young woman from a famous family who navigates uncertain waters in 1550s Florence.

09 of 12

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson

Kate Atkinson
amazon.com

London in the 1920s is the setting for Kate Atkinson's latest novel, a story about the city after the Great War and the people who find opportunity, glamour, and danger in its streets.

10 of 12

Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie

Best of Friends
amazon.com

Don't miss this novel about friendship and its complexities by Kamila Shamsie, the author of the powerful 2018 Women's Prize for Fiction-winning Home Fire.

11 of 12

A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley

Jane Smiley
amazon.com

Edgar Allan Poe's detective stories inspire an unlikely pair of sleuths in this murder mystery set in California during the Gold Rush. It's the latest novel from Jane Smiley, the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel A Thousand Acres.

12 of 12

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Barbara Kingsolver
amazon.com

Barbara Kingsolver's new book is set in southern Appalachia and is inspired by Charles Dickens's David Copperfield. In it, a young boy struggles to survive (with only his looks and a strong dose of wit) in a society that seems intent on erasing him.

