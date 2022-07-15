16 Books to Read Before They're Made Into Movies and TV Shows

By Southern Living Editors July 15, 2022
Credit: Spiderstock/Getty Images

Are you someone who likes to read the book before seeing the movie? If so, you're in luck, because there's a big batch of books being turned into films and television shows this year. There are rom-coms, historical dramas, and classics all making their way to the big screen in 2022 and 2023. Browse our list, and it will help you fill both your bookshelves and your upcoming movie nights—you'll soon have lots of stories to keep you busy. Some highlights include Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, which is being turned into a 1970s-set documentary-style miniseries starring Riley Keough. There's also Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a movie adaptation of the similarly named book by Paul Gallico that sees the titular Mrs. Harris traveling to Paris to buy the Dior dress of her dreams. Read on and find a new book to read—and a new movie to add to your queue in months to come. Is the book better than the movie? You be the judge.

1 of 16

All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: All Quite on the Western Front (2022)

Erich Maria Remarque's classic novel, which was first published in the 1920s, was made into a celebrated 1930 film and a 1979 television film, and now it's headed for the big screen once again. Daniel Bruhl stars as German politician Matthias Erzberger, who spoke out against World War I.

BUY IT: $7.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

2 of 16

Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: Bullet Train (2022)

This thriller takes place—where else?—on a bullet train. The catch? It's hurtling through Japan while filled with assassins played by Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry, who star in the high-energy upcoming adaptation.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

3 of 16

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Credit: amazon.com

Miniseries: Daisy Jones & The Six (2022)

This popular book follows a 1970s rock band through their rise and fall, and it's now headed to Amazon Prime as a 10-part documentary-style miniseries.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

4 of 16

Kindred by Octavia E. Butler

Credit: amazon.com

Miniseries: Kindred (TBA)

Octavia E. Butler's classic genre-bending science fiction novel is getting an upcoming miniseries adaptation, which is headed to FX in the coming years. It's executive produced by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins and has a pilot directed by Janicza Bravo.

BUY IT: $16, amazon.com, bookshop.org

5 of 16

Mr. Malcolm's List by Suzanne Allain

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: Mr Malcolm's List (2022)

Theo James, Gemma Chan, Sam Heughran, Zawe Ashton, Freida Pinto, and Ashley Park star in the upcoming light-hearted, Regency-era romance film Mr. Malcolm's List, based on the Suzanne Allain novel of the same name.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

6 of 16

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

A woman determined to go to Paris to buy a gown at the House of Dior is the focus of this book, one in a collection including Mrs. Harris Goes to New York (1960), Mrs. Harris Goes to Parliament (1965), and Mrs. Harris Goes to Moscow (1974). Lesley Manville stars as the titular traveler in the upcoming film adaptation.

BUY IT: $18, amazon.com, bookshop.org

7 of 16

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: The Nightingale (2022)

The 2015 novel The Nightingale is the basis for the upcoming historical drama of the same name directed by Mélanie Laurent and starring sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning. It's set in France during the German occupation of WWII and is inspired by the story of Adrienne de Jongh, a member of the Belgian resistance.

BUY IT: $18, amazon.com, bookshop.org

8 of 16

Persuasion by Jane Austen

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: Persuasion (2022)

While Jane Austen's novel Persuasion has had many film and miniseries adaptations, the latest has garnered perhaps the most buzz. Starring Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, the film is directed by British theater director Carrie Cracknell.

BUY IT: $9, amazon.com, bookshop.org

9 of 16

The Power by Naomi Alderman

Credit: amazon.com

Series: The Power (TBD)

Naomi Alderman's dystopian science fiction novel, which was published in 2016, explores ideas of power, responsibility, and potential. It's headed to Amazon Prime with ten episodes starring Auli'I Cravalho and John Leguizamo.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

10 of 16

Separation Anxiety by Laura Zigman

Credit: amazon.com

Series: Separation Anxiety (TBA)

Julianne Nicholson is attached to star in the upcoming television series adaptation of Laura Zigman's 2020 book Separation Anxiety, a story about grief, loneliness, and hope.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

11 of 16

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo (TBA)

You can find the drama and glitz of old Hollywood throughout Taylor Jenkins Reid's book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, making it perfect for a film adaptation. Few details have been shared about the project thus far, but Netflix is at the helm, so the odds are good that the adaptation will make it to your queue soon.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

12 of 16

Shriver by Chris Belden

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: Shriver (2023)

This satiric novel is set at a writers' conference where a man is mistaken for a reclusive writer with whom he shares a name. The film adaptation is set to star Michael Shannon as the titular Shriver.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

13 of 16

The Stars at Noon by Denis Johnson

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: The Stars at Noon (2022)

Denis Johnson's 1986 novel is coming to the big screen courtesy of Claire Denis, who directs the upcoming film which is set during the Nicaraguan Revolution and stars Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn.

BUY IT: $13, amazon.com

14 of 16

Text for You by Sofie Cramer

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: It's All Coming Back to Me (2023)

A woman sends texts to her late fiancé's cell phone number but finds more than solace in this upcoming remake of a German-language adaptation of Sofie Cramer's novel Text for You. The upcoming film stars Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

BUY IT: $17, amazon.com, bookshop.org

15 of 16

White Noise by Don DeLillo

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: White Noise (2022)

Don DeLillo's 1985 novel is being made into a film, which has plans for a Netflix release. It's directed y Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

BUY IT: $18, amazon.com, bookshop.org

16 of 16

The Wonder by Emma Donoghue

Credit: amazon.com

Movie: The Wonder (2022)

Directed by Sebastian Lelio, the upcoming film adaptation of Emma Donoghue's 2016 novel stars Florence Pugh as a woman in 19th century Ireland who investigates a miracle.

BUY IT: $16.99, amazon.com, bookshop.org

By Southern Living Editors