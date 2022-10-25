Culture and Lifestyle Activities and Entertainment Books Jenna Bush Hager Co-Authors Free Children's E-Book To Inspire Wildlife Advocacy In Next Generation “Sometimes we forget how awesome kids are and lower our expectations. Kids can do incredible things.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 25, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Procter & Gamble Jenna Bush Hager has partnered with Dawn on a free educational e-book for children that aims to inspire a generation of "wildlife heroes." Available for download now, The Wonderful World of Blue follows a family at home who travel on an imaginative journey through different ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Throughout the adventure, the family encounters a variety of real-world situations that inspire the children to better understand the world they share with wildlife, committing them to creating positive environmental change through action. The fun story is supplemented with a discussion guide and useful tips to remind children and families that big changes can start at home. Procter & Gamble "It's a book all about small things that kids and families can do in their own backyard to make an impact," Bush Hager told Southern Living. "As a mom of three kids, not only is it a story they'll want to read, but they'll also be empowered to make changes." "Sometimes we forget how awesome kids are and lower our expectations," the Today host continued. "Kids can do incredible things. This is up to our kids. Unfortunately, our kids are going to inherit our beautiful world and they're going to have to save it." Proctor & Gamble The book features expertise from Dawn's long-standing wildlife partners, International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center, who rescue and rehabilitate birds and marine mammals daily, and work to protect wildlife populations. "This year, Dawn celebrates its 50th anniversary. For more than 40 of those years, the brand has partnered with wildlife experts to help protect and care for oiled wildlife," Guerin McClure, Vice President, North America Dish Care, Procter & Gamble, said in a news release. "We are excited to commemorate this milestone and continue our commitment by empowering the next generation of wildlife heroes through The Wonderful World of Blue, which helps educate all of us on ways we can help create a cleaner world for wildlife." Available for free download on Dawn's website, The Wonderful World of Blue can be enjoyed as an animated video story, with narration by Bush Hager, or as a downloadable PDF or audiobook. Visit dawn-dish.com/book for more information. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit