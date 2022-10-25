Jenna Bush Hager Co-Authors Free Children's E-Book To Inspire Wildlife Advocacy In Next Generation

Jenna Bush Hager has partnered with Dawn on a free educational e-book for children that aims to inspire a generation of "wildlife heroes."

Available for download now, The Wonderful World of Blue follows a family at home who travel on an imaginative journey through different ecosystems and wildlife habitats. Throughout the adventure, the family encounters a variety of real-world situations that inspire the children to better understand the world they share with wildlife, committing them to creating positive environmental change through action. The fun story is supplemented with a discussion guide and useful tips to remind children and families that big changes can start at home.

Procter & Gamble

"It's a book all about small things that kids and families can do in their own backyard to make an impact," Bush Hager told Southern Living. "As a mom of three kids, not only is it a story they'll want to read, but they'll also be empowered to make changes."

"Sometimes we forget how awesome kids are and lower our expectations," the Today host continued. "Kids can do incredible things. This is up to our kids. Unfortunately, our kids are going to inherit our beautiful world and they're going to have to save it."

Proctor & Gamble

The book features expertise from Dawn's long-standing wildlife partners, International Bird Rescue and The Marine Mammal Center, who rescue and rehabilitate birds and marine mammals daily, and work to protect wildlife populations.

"This year, Dawn celebrates its 50th anniversary. For more than 40 of those years, the brand has partnered with wildlife experts to help protect and care for oiled wildlife," Guerin McClure, Vice President, North America Dish Care, Procter & Gamble, said in a news release. "We are excited to commemorate this milestone and continue our commitment by empowering the next generation of wildlife heroes through The Wonderful World of Blue, which helps educate all of us on ways we can help create a cleaner world for wildlife."

Available for free download on Dawn's website, The Wonderful World of Blue can be enjoyed as an animated video story, with narration by Bush Hager, or as a downloadable PDF or audiobook.

Visit dawn-dish.com/book for more information.