If You Liked These Best-Selling Books, Try These Next
You could read your favorite book again...or you could follow its themes and settings to new stories and find something fresh on the shelf. Take some inspiration from your favorite books of the past few years and find your next recommendation with the help of a bestselling bookshelf all-star. Whether you're looking for buzzy fiction or gripping nonfiction, you'll find it here. We've paired a bestseller and duo (or trio) of recommendations inspired by it to enliven your reading list. Pick a few, then call up your book club, because you'll want to bring your friends along on these reads. Read on, and let us know your favorites.
Book Lovers by Emily Henry
Read: Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
Shauna Robinson's debut novel is about a young woman whose attempts to make ends meet while working in the publishing industry create complications for her, her publisher, and a bestselling author.
Read: Meet Me in the Margins by Melissa Ferguson
This fun rom-com follows an editor with a secret manuscript as she stumbles towards publication with a rival company—and encounters a mystery critic she starts to fall for.
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Read: The Girls in the Stilt House by Kelly Mustian
Set in Mississippi in the 1920s, this book tells the story of two teenage girls with pasts full of secrets.
Read: The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
A remote Alaskan landscape is the setting of this novel about a mother and daughter making their own way in an unfamiliar world.
Read: A Land More Kind Than Home by Wiley Cash
Delia Owens's bestseller shares a home state with A Land More Kind Than Home by Wiley Cash, a gripping story about two brothers in a small North Carolina town.
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Read: Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue
The relationship between a husband and wife thrust into difficult circumstances is at the heart of this novel, which examines issues of immigration, class, and race in contemporary America.
Read: Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane
This poignant family drama is set in the suburbs and explores the resonances of young love, marriage, and tragedy across the decades.
Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Read: The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Fans of Daisy Jones and the Six will love Dawnie Walton's novel The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, which is about the relationship between a 1970s rock duo on the rise.
Read: At the End of the Matinee by Keiichirō Hirano
A love story set in the music industry, Keiichirō Hirano's moving novel At the End of the Matinee is a memorable tale of the relationship that blossoms between a classical guitarist and a journalist.
The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
Read: The Revisioners by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
Generations separate the women at the heart of Margaret Wilkerson Sexton's novel The Revisioners, a story about family bonds and legacies in the American South.
Read: A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Isabel Allende's novel crosses decades and continents as it follows two people escaping civil war and struggling to start over many miles from home.
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Read: A Good Neighborhood by Therese Anne Fowler
Set in present-day North Carolina, Therese Anne Fowler's novel asks questions about what it means to be a good neighbor and how an idyllic surface may belie more complicated conditions beneath.
Read: The Leavers by Lisa Ko
A young boy who is adopted struggles to reconcile his new circumstances with the life he left behind in this beautifully crafted novel by Lisa Ko.
Circe by Madeline Miller
Read: Medusa by Jessie Burton
Fans of Madeline Miller's Circe and her take on a legendary character from Greek myth will be interested in Jessie Burton's young adult take of the story of Medusa.
Read: The Women of Troy by Pat Barker
The second installment in Pat Barker's feminist retelling of The Iliad approaches well-known source material with a fresh perspective.
The Overstory by Richard Powers
Read: Underland by Robert Macfarlane
After meeting the unforgettable characters and trees of Richard Powers' The Overstory, make a nonfiction descent below ground into the fascinating world of Robert Macfarlane's 2019 book, Underland: A Deep Time Journey.
Read: The Songs of Trees by David Haskell
Arboreal wonders abound in David Haskell's The Songs of Trees: Stories from Nature's Great Connectors, which examines the sounds, biologies, and connectivities of twelve trees around the world.
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Read: Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Emily St. John Mandel's novel is a piece of speculative fiction that crosses time and space, from Vancouver Island to the surface of the moon. Fans of Kazuo Ishiguro's beautifully voiced novel Klara and the Sun will find much to enjoy in Mandel's latest.
Read: A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki spins a story about connection across time as it follows a girl living in Tokyo and a writer living across the Pacific. A sense of mystery pervades the novel as well as questions laced between the knowable and unknowable facets of existence.
The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
Read: The Turner House by Angela Flournoy
Homes and the people who make them are the foundations of Ann Patchett's The Dutch House and Angela Flournoy's The Turner House. Flournoy's novel is set in Detroit, where a family gathers to decide what to do with their inheritance, a home filled with the stories of their past.
Read: Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Among the cast of characters in Kevin Wilson's novel Nothing to See Here is a set of 10-year-old twins who spontaneously combust when angry. About the eccentricities of families and the deep ties that connect past and present, this is a novel that will easily win you over.