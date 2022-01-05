This Is the Cheapest Time of Day To Book a Flight
(And here's the most expensive time.)
Virgin River Writer Releases Two New Novels
"Sunrise on Half Moon Bay" comes out February 22 and "A Family Affair" follows on April 5.
Enter This Sweepstakes and You Could Win Free Books for Life
Bookshop.org is celebrating its second anniversary by gifting one lucky bookworm a lifetime of free books.
Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for Run, Rose, Run Audiobook
The country star will lend her voice for the audiobook version of Ms. Parton's first-ever novel.
Hallmark's Adaptation of Novel, Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, Is Pure Delight for the Whole Family
Star Tom Everett Scott talks about bringing this beautiful story to life and his real-life love story.
Nashville Father and Son Publish Children's Book Inspired by Kind Deeds of Local Waffle House Employees
Smothered, covered, and kind.