This North Carolina Grandma "Rocked" Her Princess-Themed 90th Birthday Photo Shoot
Our hearts!
A North Carolina family marked their beloved matriarch's 90th birthday with an incredible princess-themed photo shoot last month.
Stephanie Perkins organized the cheerful session at beautiful Reynolda Gardens in Winston-Salem in celebration of her grandma (A.K.A. "G-Ma")'s nine fun-loving decades on Earth.
"My grandma is very special to me and during the pandemic and quarantine, we did not get to see much of her. I knew her 90th birthday was coming, and we wanted to do something special just for her," she told Good News Network. "I had seen people on the internet do photoshoots for first birthdays, and even 30th birthdays so I thought why not do one for her 90th with the whole tutu and crown outfit?"
Perkins approached her childhood friend and photographer Melissa Denny about bringing her vision to life… and boy did G-Ma nail it.
"Y'all, this 90th birthday session gave me LIFE," Denny wrote alongside the photos on Facebook. "She rocked it!!!!"
The now-viral photos show G-Ma wearing a pink tutu, pearls, a little crown, and a custom shirt that said, "It took me 90 years to look this good!"
"She was very happy to pose. She was smiling and laughing the whole time," Perkins recalled to Good News Network. "We all had a lot of fun celebrating G-Ma."
How sweet it that?