Sneak Peek: Idea House Outdoor Living Spaces
Construction on the latest Idea House has begun in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Check out our progress as we transform ideas into reality.
View from the Cabana
This year's Idea House boasts a variety of living spaces that move naturally from inside to outside, taking full advantage of the state's many months of beautiful weather. The cabana—a welcome shelter from the Texas sun—overlooks the thoughtfully designed and multi-faceted outdoor living area.
Reclaimed Wood Details
The repurposed barn wood covering the ceilings throughout the house is extended to the cabana's interior, providing flow and architectural consistency between the main house and the exterior buildings.
Sandstone Details
As with the repurposed wood, the use of sandstone around the pool creates consistency with the interior stone walls and the sandstone façade.
Primary Bedroom Patio
Wide French doors in the primary bedroom open onto a large patio facing the lake. The cross-hatched design of reclaimed wood on the overhang mirrors the detailed ceiling inside the bedroom.
Privacy Wall
The large arched window in the primary bathroom creates a light-filled and airy space for getting ready, but does little in the way of privacy. A brick wall at just the right height still lets in the light while providing the proper amount of coverage.
Pocket Doors
A set of six glass-paneled pocket doors in the family room completely recess into the walls to create a unique and truly open flow between inside and out—the perfect set up for entertaining throughout the year.
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Windows that span both floors fill the interior with light and allow one to look out over the rambling grounds and Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.
Outdoor Dining
Double doors open from the dining room onto an outdoor entertaining area, ideal for dining alfresco on warm summer nights. A sandstone privacy wall adds intimacy to the space.
Outdoor Fireplace
An outdoor fireplace—the second on the property—adds cozy character to the outdoor dining area.