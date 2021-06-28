Some of Your Favorite 90s Toys May Be Worth a Fortune
Time to check Mama's attic.
Remember back in the '90s when some people were convinced that Beanie Babies were great investments? People were adamant that those $5 bears, dogs, and bunnies were going to be worth big bucks someday. While a lot of people laughed at the very notion that a tiny stuffed platypus would be a valuable commodity in the future, as it turns out, they weren't totally wrong.
A new report from The Toy Zone reveals that some toys from the '90s are worth a fortune, including many of those Beanie Babies. The website analyzed a list of over 340 toys on price guide engine Mavin to determine the cost of collectibles from the era. They found that the most expensive 1990s toy sold was a Rainbow The Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997, which collected $50,000 on eBay-a pretty impressive return on investment. The report also indicates that nine of the top 10 most valuable '90s toys are Beanie Babies, a thumb to the nose to all of us who thought they were a ridiculous investment.
It's not just Beanie Babies, though: A Furby (remember those?) that was still in the box brought in $10,000. A mint condition copy of the Goldeneye 007 video game for the Nintendo 64 was sold for $14,999 and the most expensive action figure was of the mutant convict street cat Scratch from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that raked in $5,850. Other hot sellers include Pokémon and Power Rangers games, old GameBoys, and American Girl dolls, especially the early versions with a 1991 Felicity Merriman coming in over $7,800.
Thanks to Apartment Therapy for pointing to this report, so now we know what to look for in our attics and garages and when we swing through garage sales.