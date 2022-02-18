Exhibition Featuring Props and Costumes From 1883 Opens in Texas
Here's your chance to experience the wild and gritty world of 1883 firsthand.
1883: The Journey West is a new exhibition at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth that gives fans of the Yellowstone prequel the chance to get up close to props, costumes, and photography from the record-breaking Paramount+ series from Fort Worth native Taylor Sheridan.
Organized by the museum in partnership with 101 Studios, Visit Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Film Commission, the exhibition includes costumes, props, and photography from the show, which was filmed in and around Dallas-Fort Worth from July to October of 2021.
Highlights of the exhibition include an authentic wagon, behind-the-scenes photography, a camp set-up, and wardrobe worn by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett.
1883, which chronicles James and Margaret Dutton's perilous journey across the country to start a new life in Montana, premiered to a record 4.9 million households in December. Just this week, it was renewed for a second season.
"We are honored to host the 1883: The Journey West exhibition," Dr. Diana Vela, the museum's associate executive director, said in a release. "The ties to Fort Worth history, pioneers, and trailblazers make it a natural fit. The captivating series complements some of the real-life stories of very own honorees."
1883: The Journey West is open now and runs through March 20, 2022. Entrance to the exhibition is included with admission to the museum. For more information visit cowgirl.net.