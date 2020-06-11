100+ Baby Names That Mean Love For Your Little One

Selecting a name for your future child can be an overwhelming decision. A name is everyone's strongest connection to their own identity and individuality. From the moment a baby is born, they are distinguished by their name. That's why it's imperative to select something that truly captures who they are as a person. And who wouldn't want to be known for love? These beautiful names are perfect for the people who have a light that shines from within. Whether you're looking for boy names that mean love or girl names that mean love, there are well over 100 choices to look through in this list. They derive from many different cultures and languages, but each name is rooted in the core value of love. Read through the collection of names to find the one that speaks to who your child is and let us know a few of your favorites.