100+ Baby Names That Mean Love For Your Little One
Selecting a name for your future child can be an overwhelming decision. A name is everyone's strongest connection to their own identity and individuality. From the moment a baby is born, they are distinguished by their name. That's why it's imperative to select something that truly captures who they are as a person. And who wouldn't want to be known for love? These beautiful names are perfect for the people who have a light that shines from within. Whether you're looking for boy names that mean love or girl names that mean love, there are well over 100 choices to look through in this list. They derive from many different cultures and languages, but each name is rooted in the core value of love. Read through the collection of names to find the one that speaks to who your child is and let us know a few of your favorites.
Girl Names That Mean Love
Adelpha
Agapi
Ahava
Aiko
Aimee
Amada
Amadea
Amanda
Amandine
Amara
Amarissa
Amata
Amora
Amoris
Amy
Angharad
Aroha
Avila
Aziza
Calantha
Cariad
Caris
Carita
Caron
Carwen
Carys
Ceri
Cerys
Charity
Cher
Cordelia
Cordis
Dariela
Davida
Davina
Dearbhail
Desire
Desiree
Elska
Eowyn
Esha
Esme
Grania
Habiba
Halia
Haviva
Ife
Ignacia
Ishana
Janan
Kalila
Kama
Karita
Kerensa
Keris
Lennon
Libi
Love
Lovella
Luba
Ludmila
Mabli
Mabs
Maite
Mila
Milada
Milena
Myfanwy
Myrna
Nayeli
Nemy
Phila
Philippa
Philippine
Philomena
Philothea
Philou
Pippa
Pippi
Priya
Querida
Reese
Seraphina
Shirin
Siran
Suki
Taffy
Tegwen
Thais
Tivona
Valentina
Vashti
Vevina
Yaretzi
Zelia
Zuleika
Boy Names That Mean Love
Amadeus
Amado
Amato
Amatus
Amias
Amor
Aubade
Aziz
Callaghan
Caradoc
Carwyn
Chaviv
Connelly
Conor
Corwin
Dariel
Darrell
David
Davis
Desi
Desiderio
Dewey
Didier
Dilan
Drury
Erasmus
Erastus
Fenmore
Graziano
Habib
Hart
Imogen
Ishtar
Jebediah
Jed
Jedidiah
Lennan
Leofric
Lev
Liev
Manju
Milos
Obi
Oscar
Philadelphia
Philbert
Philip
Pip
Rasmus
Rhys
Rudo
Sajan
Theophilus