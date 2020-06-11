100+ Baby Names That Mean Love For Your Little One

Who wouldn't want to be known for love?
By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Advertisement
Credit: Photo Credit: Elena Litsova Photography

Selecting a name for your future child can be an overwhelming decision. A name is everyone's strongest connection to their own identity and individuality. From the moment a baby is born, they are distinguished by their name. That's why it's imperative to select something that truly captures who they are as a person. And who wouldn't want to be known for love? These beautiful names are perfect for the people who have a light that shines from within. Whether you're looking for boy names that mean love or girl names that mean love, there are well over 100 choices to look through in this list. They derive from many different cultures and languages, but each name is rooted in the core value of love. Read through the collection of names to find the one that speaks to who your child is and let us know a few of your favorites.

Girl Names That Mean Love

Adelpha

Agapi

Ahava

Aiko

Aimee

Amada

Amadea

Amanda

Amandine

Amara

Amarissa

Amata

Amora

Amoris

Amy

Angharad

Aroha

Avila

Aziza

Calantha

Cariad

Caris

Carita

Caron

Carwen

Carys

Ceri

Cerys

Charity

Cher

Cordelia

Cordis

Dariela

Davida

Davina

Dearbhail

Desire

Desiree

Elska

Eowyn

Esha

Esme

Grania

Habiba

Halia

Haviva

Ife

Ignacia

Ishana

Janan

Kalila

Kama

Karita

Kerensa

Keris

Lennon

Libi

Love

Lovella

Luba

Ludmila

Mabli

Mabs

Maite

Mila

Milada

Milena

Myfanwy

Myrna

Nayeli

Nemy

Phila

Philippa

Philippine

Philomena

Philothea

Philou

Pippa

Pippi

Priya

Querida

Reese

Seraphina

Shirin

Siran

Suki

Taffy

Tegwen

Thais

Tivona

Valentina

Vashti

Vevina

Yaretzi

Zelia

Zuleika

Boy Names That Mean Love

Amadeus

Amado

Amato

Amatus

Amias

Amor

Aubade

Aziz

Callaghan

Caradoc

Carwyn

Chaviv

Connelly

Conor

Corwin

Dariel

Darrell

David

Davis

Desi

Desiderio

Dewey

Didier

Didier

Dilan

Drury

Erasmus

Erastus

Fenmore

Graziano

Habib

Hart

Imogen

Ishtar

Jebediah

Jed

Jedidiah

Lennan

Leofric

Lev

Liev

Manju

Milos

Obi

Oscar

Philadelphia

Philbert

Philip

Pip

Rasmus

Rhys

Rudo

Sajan

Theophilus

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com