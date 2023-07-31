You Can Go On A Cruise With Two Hallmark Hunks

A few weeks ago we reported that Hallmark announced its very first Christmas Cruise where the magic of Christmas will come to life on the high seas. But if you were unable to book a cabin before they sold out, do we have some news for you. Andrew Walker and Kristoffer Polaha have teamed up with Expedia Cruises to host “Mystery at Sea,” setting sail from Ft. Lauderdale for a five day high seas adventure.

That’s right, you could snag a spot in this exclusive adventure led by two of Hallmark’s leading men. All aboard on Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas and set sail to the Bahamas. Stops include Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day Coco Cay. While on board, guests of “Mystery at Sea” will take part in exclusive events with Walker and Polaha. The numbers are limited to around 250 guests to be a part of this unique experience, so act fast.

“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without the fans, without people that care about my movies and continue to support me. So this is a way for me to give back to them,” Walker told Southern Living. This is the second time Walker has hosted a cruise for fans and upon reflection on why he was doing it again, Walker said, “What I loved about it was the fact that it was really intimate. We cap the numbers at around 250 people and it’s 250 fans that really want to spend a little more of that intimate one on one time. Up close and personal with us. And we get to learn more about them and vice versa.”

For this trip, the star of the popular Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series The Curious Caterer chose another star from a popular mystery franchise, Mystery 101, Kristoffer Polaha and the theme “Mystery at Sea,” was set.

“I’m excited about it and I’m grateful for Andrew. He just plucked me out of a hat and said ‘do you want to do this with me?’ So I’m grateful to Andrew for this opportunity,” Polaha told us. He continued, “it’s almost like the ultimate fan experience. Because if you go to those conventions you’re paying for minutes of time with those people and this feels like you’re paying for hours and hours of time for five days. It’s a pretty sweet deal.” While Polaha acknowledged that the price of the ticket or ability to be away for that long may be difficult for some, for those fans who can come, he said he’s “all in,” and intends to make it a trip of a lifetime.

That’s a sentiment Walker expressed as well, noting that their success is dependent upon the dedication of their fanbase. “This is when we keep saying Hallmark Family, we are a family and we’re including the fans on that. It’s not just about the nucleus of the people who work there, it’s the people that watch it…This is all part of the Hallmark family. And that’s why all of us, we’re very much aware of that and feel very fortunate to be a part of that.”

Polaha will be bringing his wife and children along so fans will also be treated to a concert from his eldest son and budding musician Caleb Polaha. He also plan to host a Polaha Chautauqua live show. For fans who were lucky enough to travel with Walker on last year’s cruise, his father will be back this time too! And both actors have promised there will be plenty of time for questions, photos, and a behind the scenes look at their lives as actors. “These movies that Kris and I do are escape movies and this is an escape with us! Something that we can all have a good time and just come out the other end better off for it,” Walker said.

For more information and to book your room, email Jennifer Baldock, the exclusive travel agent with Expedia Cruises for “Mystery at Sea” at: ibaldock@expediacruises.com. She will be able to give you pricing information and snag you one of those coveted spots before they sell out.