Shopping This Genius Kitchen Tool Makes It Easy To Cook 2 Recipes At Once With Your Slow Cooker A family-friendly solution to your cooking woes. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon All home cooks know that precious counter space is reserved for those go-to appliances that make cooking and meal prep more efficient, like your beloved slow cooker. From one-pot meals to savory roasts, the nifty device can handle just about anything thrown its way. However, it's not always the most convenient device. Slow cookers typically limit you to cooking one full, large-portioned meal at a time—that is, until now. Thanks to the clever CrockPockets Slow Cooker Silicone Dividers, you can simultaneously prepare smaller and multiple portions of your favorite family-friendly recipes and maximize your appliance's functionality. The nonstick, dishwasher-safe inserts are designed to fit 6-quart oval-shaped slow cookers, but can also work in larger units thanks to their flexibility. They are crafted from reusable, BPA-free, and nontoxic silicone that slides right into your CrockPot. Amazon BUY IT: $39.95; amazon.com To use, you'll place the CrockPockets inside the ceramic dish of your slow cooker. Then you'll put your ingredients into the individual inserts and follow your cooking guidelines accordingly. If one side cooks faster than the other, you can simply remove the pocket while the other continues cooking. Once you're done, toss them in the top or bottom rack of your dishwasher, and they'll be ready to use for your next meal. Shoppers Love This Sturdy, Practical Mason Jar Pitcher With Over 11,900 Perfect Ratings—And It's On Sale Amazon shoppers have already hailed CrockPockets as "meal prep stars." One customer raved that it was the perfect solution for picky eaters in their family. "We used to throw out so much. Now I can make diverse meals, with similar ingredients in one sitting, and everyone is happy." They even added, "and my favorite part: No scrubbing!" A second five-star reviewer was amazed by the high-quality construction. "The product is very sturdy and so much better than those flimsy disposable liners that always end up spilling and making a big mess. It holds 2 pounds of pecans by itself without falling over or collapsing." Easily transform your trusty slow cooker into a multifunctional appliance with the CrockPockets Silicone Dividers. Snag them at Amazon for $40.