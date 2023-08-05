Craig Morgan Enlists In Army Reserve During Live Show At Grand Ole Opry

A crowd at the Grand Ole Opry got a big surprise when country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve—and was sworn in right on stage during his concert.

On July 29, Morgan appeared in uniform while performing at the sold-out show on his God, Family, Country tour. Then a group of well-decorated officers followed him onto the stage. He was sworn in by Gen. Andrew Poppas, the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command.

"He gets a round of applause for that, because he's a hell of a patriot," Poppas told the cheering crowd. NBC News aired footage of the swearing in and an interview with Morgan about his decision.

Morgan, 59, told NBC he regretted not finishing his full 20 years of service. He served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist, according to a press release from U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs. Morgan also has a long history of joining USO tours to entertain the troops.



Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as a staff sergeant, but continue touring and performing music while he's not on duty.



“I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers," Morgan said in a statement. “I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves."

“Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception," added Poppas. "I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”