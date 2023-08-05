Craig Morgan Enlists In Army Reserve During Live Show At Grand Ole Opry

“I’m excited to once again serve my country."

By
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener
Brandee Gruener is a digital editor and writer with 20 years of experience. Her articles on gardening, homes, food, and health have appeared in Hunker, American Gardener, and other national and regional publications.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2023
Craig Morgan at Ryman
Photo:

Jason Kempin / Staff/Getty Images

A crowd at the Grand Ole Opry got a big surprise when country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve—and was sworn in right on stage during his concert.

On July 29, Morgan appeared in uniform while performing at the sold-out show on his God, Family, Country tour. Then a group of well-decorated officers followed him onto the stage. He was sworn in by Gen. Andrew Poppas, the commander of U.S. Army Forces Command.

"He gets a round of applause for that, because he's a hell of a patriot," Poppas told the cheering crowd. NBC News aired footage of the swearing in and an interview with Morgan about his decision.

Morgan, 59, told NBC he regretted not finishing his full 20 years of service. He served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist, according to a press release from U.S. Army Recruiting Command Public Affairs. Morgan also has a long history of joining USO tours to entertain the troops.


Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as a staff sergeant, but continue touring and performing music while he's not on duty.

“I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow Soldiers," Morgan said in a statement. “I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves."

“Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception," added Poppas. "I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
82nd Airborne Chorus
Watch The 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus Audition For 'America's Got Talent'
Built to Honor: Welcome Home
Atlanta Based Business PulteGroup Honors Veterans By Giving Them A New Foundation
US Army Band Downrange
U.S. Army Band Performs Song to Inspire Americans During Coronavirus Pandemic
Lincoln memorial and pool in Washington DC
The 35 Best Things To Do In Washington, D.C.
Fishermen on the water
Explore the Chesapeake Region's Charming Oyster Culture
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Dolly at the Opry
Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday In Style
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Kimball House Restaurant Decateur Georgia
100 Best Restaurants in the South
Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood
Trisha Yearwood Stuns Lauren Alaina with Onstage Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry
danica chapel hart welcome to fist city
Chapel Hart's New Music Video For Loretta Lynn-Requested “Welcome To Fist City” Is Too Much Fun
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Recalls Special Relationship With Childhood Hero, John Prine
Chapel Hart Opry
Chapel Hart Receives 3 Standing Ovations During Emotional Grand Ole Opry Debut
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle Recalls LSU Fans Turning A Traffic Jam Into A Party In Most Louisiana Story Ever
Food Festival
The South's Best Food Festivals You Need To Attend