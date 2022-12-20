Culture and Lifestyle Celebrities Craig Melvin Shares His Family’s Unique And Meaningful Christmas Singing Tradition “Maybe we’re not the weird ones—maybe we are.” By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: NBC/Getty Images From Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s spaghetti and meatballs to Dolly Parton’s elevator chimney, celebrities have all sorts of interesting Christmas traditions. The same is true for Craig Melvin, who shared his family’s unusual tradition in the Today streaming special, "Holidays in My House.” After demonstrating a bit of cookie making with his two young kids, the South Carolina native revealed that his family sings not carols, but "Happy Birthday" after Christmas Eve dinner. The musical tradition comes from the anchor’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak. When Czarniak was growing up, she and her family always sang “Happy Birthday” to Baby Jesus at Christmastime. “I remember when we were dating, she mentioned this and I thought she was joking and I sort of dismissed it,” Craig recalled. “And then, all of a sudden, I show up at her grandparents’ house for Christmas Eve dinner and after the meal was done ... they bring out this little cake.” It took him a little while, but Craig said he ultimately warmed up to the idea. “In fact, I would contend, if you’re not singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Jesus and you’re celebrating Christmas, maybe you’re doing it wrong,” he joked. “Maybe we’re not the weird ones—maybe we are.” As a parent, Craig said he finds more meaning in the holidays than ever before. "For me, the holiday season is always extra special, since I was a little boy," he shared. "Being around family and obviously the opening of presents. But then you get older and it's like, 'Eh, Thanksgiving, Christmas, eh.' But then you have kids and you get to experience the holidays through their eyes and all of a sudden, you're a kid again." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit